Infosys adds Rs 8,000 crore in m-cap, nears Rs 3 lakh-crore mark, shares rally 3% ahead of Q1 results 2019

Infosys Q1 Results 2019: Shares of Infosys surged 2.84% to a day’s high of Rs 1,331.35 on BSE. (Image: Reuters)

Infosys Q1 Results 2019: Infosys share price today gained nearly 3% in the mid-morning deals following which India’s second-largest IT company added over Rs 8,000 crore in the stock market value ahead of Q1 FY19 results due later in evening today after stock market closing. With such an appreciation in the share prices of Infosys, the Bengaluru-based IT giant Infosys is just Rs 10,000 crore away from hitting Rs 3 lakh crore in market capitalisation on Indian stock exchanges. Among the pack of Nifty companies, Infosys will be the third firm to declare results for April-June period after TCS and IndusInd Bank.

Infosys share price today

Shares of Infosys surged 2.84% to a day’s high of Rs 1,331.35 on BSE while the stock rallied 2.88% to a day’s high of Rs 1,331.6 on NSE. Following the uptick in the share prices, Infosys added as much as Rs 8,193 crore in the market capitalisation to Rs 2.91 lakh crore. As on Thursday’s closing price, Infosys held a market capitalisation of Rs 2.82 lakh crore on BSE. Normal trading volumes were seen in Infosys shares, as at 1:48 pm, more than 92 lakh equity shares got exchanges on both NSE and BSE.

Infosys Q1 Results 2019 date, time, other details

Infosys Q1 Results 2019 are expected to be announced after the stock market closing hours today, 13 July 2018. The management commentary will start at 4:30 pm (IST) and the live webcast of the conference call will begin at 6:15 pm.

Infosys share price target today

Infosys shares have emerged as one of the top performers among the blue-chip stocks in CY 2018. The stock of Infosys has gained more than 24% to Rs 1,294.35 from a share price level of Rs 1,042.05. The research and brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Securities has given a ‘buy’ rating to Infosys shares with a target price of Rs 1,550 implying an upside of 15% from the current market price.

Infosys Q1 Results 2019 Expectations

Motilal Oswal Securities is expecting an acceleration in growth led by seasonal strength, resulting in 2.3% QoQ CC growth in Q1 FY19. “EBITDA margin is expected to contract by 100bp QoQ to 26.3%, led by wage hikes and increased investments, partially offset by INR depreciation,” Motilal Oswal Securities said in a report. Given the support of recent INR depreciation, we expect full-year EBIT margin at 24.3%, slightly above Infosys’ guidance of 22-24% with an estimated PAT (profit after tax) at Rs 37.8b (+2.6% QoQ), the report added.