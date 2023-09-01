What is the Market Cap of Informed Technologies India Ltd.? The market cap of Informed Technologies India Ltd. is ₹20.85 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Informed Technologies India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Informed Technologies India Ltd. is 14.65 and PB ratio of Informed Technologies India Ltd. is 1.36 as on .

What is the share price of Informed Technologies India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Informed Technologies India Ltd. is ₹50.00 as on .