Informed Technologies India Ltd. Share Price

INFORMED TECHNOLOGIES INDIA LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹50.00 Closed
-1.96-1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Informed Technologies India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.46₹51.45
₹50.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.55₹64.90
₹50.00
Open Price
₹48.46
Prev. Close
₹51.00
Volume
543

Informed Technologies India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R151.48
  • R252.96
  • R354.47
  • Pivot
    49.97
  • S148.49
  • S246.98
  • S345.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 541.2449.68
  • 1040.8949.3
  • 2041.6248.57
  • 5042.7647.14
  • 10044.5446.44
  • 20049.8545.97

Informed Technologies India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
010.0612.743.0910.50659.8828.53
1.47-0.640.897.87-10.33149.22149.22
-0.1514.1425.2147.9559.17173.82121.88
1.501.906.5616.015.96138.50138.50
5.6318.4435.9931.3216.49-6.82-6.82
0.66-5.760.5514.5514.44252.12129.93
-0.94-5.40-11.26-23.43-32.24194.69133.52
5.2318.5960.3489.11302.23794.58475.28
0.6318.2742.5449.9118.74166.8022.48
-2.68-2.4724.4020.6812.49120.92147.22
-0.566.4012.9012.09-4.28-61.58-47.98
0.639.7237.3945.4445.4445.4445.44
6.1011.2239.1538.1031.88305.96122.45
-2.33-1.42-8.643.94-22.6848.06-38.68
-2.1717.8019.0513.92-26.11-95.73-95.73
-5.76-32.8670.5271.5263.8759.0859.08
5.003.8712.2623.21-15.4120.88-77.15
2.4813.869.46-2.7625.48375.06-31.03
-2.132.922.13-11.16-14.96108.34108.34
0-9.8410.0023.3225.0083.3341.03

Informed Technologies India Ltd. Share Holdings

Informed Technologies India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Informed Technologies India Ltd.

Informed Technologies India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1958PLC011001 and registration number is 011001. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing activities including report writing. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gautam Khandelwal
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Nimis Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Virat Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sia Khandelwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Tara Khandeslwal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Informed Technologies India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Informed Technologies India Ltd.?

The market cap of Informed Technologies India Ltd. is ₹20.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Informed Technologies India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Informed Technologies India Ltd. is 14.65 and PB ratio of Informed Technologies India Ltd. is 1.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Informed Technologies India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Informed Technologies India Ltd. is ₹50.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Informed Technologies India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Informed Technologies India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Informed Technologies India Ltd. is ₹64.90 and 52-week low of Informed Technologies India Ltd. is ₹35.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

