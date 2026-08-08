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Informed Technologies India Share Price

NSE
BSE

INFORMED TECHNOLOGIES INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Informed Technologies India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹85.80 Closed
7.25₹ 5.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Informed Technologies India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.00₹85.80
₹85.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.10₹108.00
₹85.80
Open Price
₹72.00
Prev. Close
₹80.00
Volume
439

Source: Dion Global

Informed Technologies India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Informed Technologies India		11.438.363.6109.2220.8418.26
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Informed Technologies India has gained 9.22% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Informed Technologies India has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

Informed Technologies India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Informed Technologies India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
579.4179.85
1080.9680.18
2081.3180.63
5081.0681.15
10082.381.36
20081.5281.03

Source: Dion Global

Informed Technologies India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Informed Technologies India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 8.68%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Informed Technologies India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTInformedTechnologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 13Th August 2026
Jul 07, 2026, 05:36 AM IST ISTInformedTechnologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTInformedTechnologies - Non Applicability Of Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 26, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTInformedTechnologies - Intimation Of Appointment Of Internal Auditor For FY 2026-27
May 26, 2026, 06:31 PM IST ISTInformedTechnologies - Intimation Of Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor For FY 2026-27

Source: Dion Global

About Informed Technologies India

Informed Technologies India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1958PLC011001 and registration number is 011001. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing activities including report writing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gautam Premnath Khandelwal
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Virat Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sia Gautam Khandelwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Tara Gautam Khandelwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shyam Bapurao Kanbargi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Informed Technologies India Share Price

What is the share price of Informed Technologies India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Informed Technologies India is ₹85.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Informed Technologies India?

The Informed Technologies India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Informed Technologies India?

The market cap of Informed Technologies India is ₹35.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Informed Technologies India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Informed Technologies India are ₹85.80 and ₹72.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Informed Technologies India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Informed Technologies India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Informed Technologies India is ₹108.00 and 52-week low of Informed Technologies India is ₹65.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Informed Technologies India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Informed Technologies India has shown returns of 7.25% over the past day, 8.36% for the past month, 3.61% over 3 months, 9.22% over 1 year, 20.84% across 3 years, and 18.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Informed Technologies India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Informed Technologies India are 143.72 and 1.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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