Here's the live share price of Informed Technologies India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Informed Technologies India
|11.43
|8.36
|3.61
|0
|9.22
|20.84
|18.26
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Informed Technologies India has gained 9.22% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Informed Technologies India has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|79.41
|79.85
|10
|80.96
|80.18
|20
|81.31
|80.63
|50
|81.06
|81.15
|100
|82.3
|81.36
|200
|81.52
|81.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Informed Technologies India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 8.68%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 16.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|InformedTechnologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On 13Th August 2026
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:36 AM IST IST
|InformedTechnologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|InformedTechnologies - Non Applicability Of Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 26, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|InformedTechnologies - Intimation Of Appointment Of Internal Auditor For FY 2026-27
|May 26, 2026, 06:31 PM IST IST
|InformedTechnologies - Intimation Of Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor For FY 2026-27
Source: Dion Global
Informed Technologies India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/01/1958 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1958PLC011001 and registration number is 011001. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Data processing activities including report writing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Informed Technologies India is ₹85.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Informed Technologies India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Informed Technologies India is ₹35.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Informed Technologies India are ₹85.80 and ₹72.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Informed Technologies India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Informed Technologies India is ₹108.00 and 52-week low of Informed Technologies India is ₹65.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Informed Technologies India has shown returns of 7.25% over the past day, 8.36% for the past month, 3.61% over 3 months, 9.22% over 1 year, 20.84% across 3 years, and 18.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Informed Technologies India are 143.72 and 1.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global