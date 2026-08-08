What is the share price of Informed Technologies India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Informed Technologies India is ₹85.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Informed Technologies India? The Informed Technologies India is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Informed Technologies India? The market cap of Informed Technologies India is ₹35.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Informed Technologies India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Informed Technologies India are ₹85.80 and ₹72.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Informed Technologies India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Informed Technologies India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Informed Technologies India is ₹108.00 and 52-week low of Informed Technologies India is ₹65.10 as on .

How has the Informed Technologies India performed historically in terms of returns? The Informed Technologies India has shown returns of 7.25% over the past day, 8.36% for the past month, 3.61% over 3 months, 9.22% over 1 year, 20.84% across 3 years, and 18.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Informed Technologies India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Informed Technologies India are 143.72 and 1.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global