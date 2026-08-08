Here's the live share price of Infollion Research Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Infollion Research Services
|2.58
|-5.90
|-25.19
|-55.21
|-63.95
|-4.75
|-4.09
|Crisil
|5.67
|17.19
|10.96
|-2.01
|-11.11
|6.27
|10.72
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-0.38
|-2.35
|4.58
|-3.37
|-15.12
|30.33
|15.08
|Urban Company
|11.09
|3.77
|-1.96
|16.65
|-13.84
|-4.84
|-2.94
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|4.30
|-6.09
|20.06
|62.37
|62.37
|17.53
|10.18
|International Gemological Institute
|0.66
|1.74
|-2.29
|7.61
|-0.36
|-8.94
|-5.46
|Indegene
|7.63
|12.73
|4.34
|12.87
|-3.71
|-0.97
|-0.58
|WeWork India Management
|1.60
|2.43
|39.98
|29.14
|20.16
|6.31
|3.74
|SIS
|2.97
|1.64
|9.24
|25.85
|17.08
|-0.64
|-1.59
|PDS
|-0.47
|0.51
|20.54
|2.81
|9.59
|3.96
|5.21
|Quess Corp
|-6.47
|3.94
|37.11
|47.36
|12.41
|-9.81
|-18.41
|CMS Info Systems
|3.58
|2.34
|-5.09
|-15.08
|-38.95
|-11.11
|2.78
|TeamLease Services
|1.51
|-10.61
|-6.89
|-10.48
|-28.40
|-19.55
|-20.20
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-3.12
|5.02
|64.71
|95.11
|34.44
|9.90
|5.83
|Kapston Services
|10.74
|43.90
|54.31
|95.53
|220.61
|112.10
|78.53
|Updater Services
|3.32
|10.87
|27.72
|33.55
|-19.68
|-9.56
|-5.85
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.03
|-0.93
|-2.30
|-2.30
|-5.51
|-5.57
|-3.38
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-1.15
|1.46
|-4.41
|28.60
|95.43
|13.23
|7.74
|Innovision
|-0.25
|-1.28
|-12.88
|-23.89
|-23.89
|-8.70
|-5.31
|Majestic Auto
|14.00
|46.80
|53.17
|64.05
|64.05
|17.94
|10.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Infollion Research Services has declined 63.95% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Infollion Research Services has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|159.63
|159.57
|10
|161.25
|161.09
|20
|167.02
|164.53
|50
|173.76
|179.76
|100
|219.08
|216.17
|200
|299.51
|273.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Infollion Research Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.65%, while DII stake increased to 9.78%, FII holding fell to 1.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Infollion Research Services fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Infollion Research Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L73100HR2009PLC126450 and registration number is 126450. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infollion Research Services is ₹161.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Infollion Research Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Infollion Research Services is ₹156.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Infollion Research Services are ₹161.40 and ₹153.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infollion Research Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infollion Research Services is ₹551.00 and 52-week low of Infollion Research Services is ₹153.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Infollion Research Services has shown returns of 2.16% over the past day, -5.9% for the past month, -25.19% over 3 months, -63.95% over 1 year, -4.75% across 3 years, and -4.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Infollion Research Services are 12.30 and 2.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global