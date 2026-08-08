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Infollion Research Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

INFOLLION RESEARCH SERVICES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Infollion Research Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹161.15 Closed
2.16₹ 3.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Infollion Research Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹153.10₹161.40
₹161.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹153.10₹551.00
₹161.15
Open Price
₹153.10
Prev. Close
₹157.75
Volume
14,400

Source: Dion Global

Infollion Research Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Infollion Research Services		2.58-5.90-25.19-55.21-63.95-4.75-4.09
Crisil		5.6717.1910.96-2.01-11.116.2710.72
Central Depository Services (India)		-0.38-2.354.58-3.37-15.1230.3315.08
Urban Company		11.093.77-1.9616.65-13.84-4.84-2.94
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		4.30-6.0920.0662.3762.3717.5310.18
International Gemological Institute		0.661.74-2.297.61-0.36-8.94-5.46
Indegene		7.6312.734.3412.87-3.71-0.97-0.58
WeWork India Management		1.602.4339.9829.1420.166.313.74
SIS		2.971.649.2425.8517.08-0.64-1.59
PDS		-0.470.5120.542.819.593.965.21
Quess Corp		-6.473.9437.1147.3612.41-9.81-18.41
CMS Info Systems		3.582.34-5.09-15.08-38.95-11.112.78
TeamLease Services		1.51-10.61-6.89-10.48-28.40-19.55-20.20
Bluspring Enterprises		-3.125.0264.7195.1134.449.905.83
Kapston Services		10.7443.9054.3195.53220.61112.1078.53
Updater Services		3.3210.8727.7233.55-19.68-9.56-5.85
Krystal Integrated Services		0.03-0.93-2.30-2.30-5.51-5.57-3.38
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-1.151.46-4.4128.6095.4313.237.74
Innovision		-0.25-1.28-12.88-23.89-23.89-8.70-5.31
Majestic Auto		14.0046.8053.1764.0564.0517.9410.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Infollion Research Services has declined 63.95% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Infollion Research Services has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).

Infollion Research Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Infollion Research Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5159.63159.57
10161.25161.09
20167.02164.53
50173.76179.76
100219.08216.17
200299.51273.41

Source: Dion Global

Infollion Research Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Infollion Research Services saw a drop in promoter holding to 51.65%, while DII stake increased to 9.78%, FII holding fell to 1.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Infollion Research Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Infollion Research Services fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Infollion Research Services

Infollion Research Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L73100HR2009PLC126450 and registration number is 126450. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.71 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Munjal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Aayara Shaheer
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Munish Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Piyush Peshwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Infollion Research Services Share Price

What is the share price of Infollion Research Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infollion Research Services is ₹161.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Infollion Research Services?

The Infollion Research Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Infollion Research Services?

The market cap of Infollion Research Services is ₹156.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Infollion Research Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Infollion Research Services are ₹161.40 and ₹153.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Infollion Research Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infollion Research Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infollion Research Services is ₹551.00 and 52-week low of Infollion Research Services is ₹153.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Infollion Research Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Infollion Research Services has shown returns of 2.16% over the past day, -5.9% for the past month, -25.19% over 3 months, -63.95% over 1 year, -4.75% across 3 years, and -4.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Infollion Research Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Infollion Research Services are 12.30 and 2.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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