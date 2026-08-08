What is the share price of Infollion Research Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infollion Research Services is ₹161.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Infollion Research Services? The Infollion Research Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Infollion Research Services? The market cap of Infollion Research Services is ₹156.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Infollion Research Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Infollion Research Services are ₹161.40 and ₹153.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Infollion Research Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infollion Research Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infollion Research Services is ₹551.00 and 52-week low of Infollion Research Services is ₹153.10 as on .

How has the Infollion Research Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Infollion Research Services has shown returns of 2.16% over the past day, -5.9% for the past month, -25.19% over 3 months, -63.95% over 1 year, -4.75% across 3 years, and -4.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Infollion Research Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Infollion Research Services are 12.30 and 2.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global