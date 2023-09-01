What is the Market Cap of Infollion Research Services Ltd.? The market cap of Infollion Research Services Ltd. is ₹200.17 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Infollion Research Services Ltd.? P/E ratio of Infollion Research Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Infollion Research Services Ltd. is 10.98 as on .

What is the share price of Infollion Research Services Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infollion Research Services Ltd. is ₹206.55 as on .