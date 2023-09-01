Follow Us

Infollion Research Services Ltd. Share Price

INFOLLION RESEARCH SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹206.55 Closed
-3.03-6.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Infollion Research Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹205.50₹217.50
₹206.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹162.20₹220.00
₹206.55
Open Price
₹215.00
Prev. Close
₹213.00
Volume
56,000

Infollion Research Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1213.87
  • R2221.68
  • R3225.87
  • Pivot
    209.68
  • S1201.87
  • S2197.68
  • S3189.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 539.71208.14
  • 1019.86201.31
  • 209.93193.79
  • 503.97187.42
  • 1001.990
  • 2000.990

Infollion Research Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.4112.874.034.034.034.034.03
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01

Infollion Research Services Ltd. Share Holdings

About Infollion Research Services Ltd.

Services - Others

Management

  • Ms. Aayara Shaheer
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Munish Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Piyush Peshwani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Infollion Research Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Infollion Research Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Infollion Research Services Ltd. is ₹200.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Infollion Research Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Infollion Research Services Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Infollion Research Services Ltd. is 10.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Infollion Research Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Infollion Research Services Ltd. is ₹206.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Infollion Research Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Infollion Research Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Infollion Research Services Ltd. is ₹220.00 and 52-week low of Infollion Research Services Ltd. is ₹162.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

