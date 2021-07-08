Info Edge, TCS, HDFC, Shyam Metalics, Bajaj Healthcare, RailTel Corporation stocks in focus

Investors will watch Q1FY22 earnings which starts today with TCS, pace of vaccinations, reopening of economy.

Nifty futures were trading 63 points or 0.40 per cent down at 15,825.50 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a negative start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on weekly F&O expiry day. In the previous session, BSE Sensex gained nearly half a per cent, closing above 53,000, while the broader Nifty 50 index posted a record closing high of at 15,879. Investors will watch Q1FY22 earnings which start today with TCS, the pace of vaccinations, reopening of economy. Besides, crude oil prices, rupee movement against US dollar and other global cues will provide further direction to the stock markets on Thursday.

Stocks in focus

Info Edge: Online food delivery platform Zomato will launch its Rs 9,375-crore IPO next week on July 14, in the price band at Rs 72-76 per share. The issue will close for subscription on July 16. Naukri.com’s parent company, Info Edge holds a stake of about 18.55 per cet in the food delivery platform. The public issue comprises fresh issue of shares worth Rs 9,000 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 375 crore by shareholder Info Edge.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services is set to announce the April-June quarter earnings of the current fiscal on Thursday, 8 July, 2021. Analysts expect constant currency growth of 3 per cent sequentially, and 30bps of cross-currency tailwinds. Key things to watch out for are large deal TCV, outlook on client spending trends and pricing trends, and levers to defend or improve margins in the backdrop of certain supply-side concerns.

Shyam Metalics and Energy: Newly listed Shyam Metalics and Energy, along with Gammon Infrastructure Projects will announce their April-June quarter earnings for FY22 on Thursday.

Bajaj Healthcare: Bajaj Healthcare Limited has received a licence from DRDO to manufacture and market ‘2-Deoxy-D-Glucose’ (2-DG) as approved medication for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose” (2-DG) helps in the faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.

RailTel Corporation of India: RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. has received a work order amounting to Rs. 23.43 crore Sagar Cable Network towards providing of Multicast drop and carry with 1.SG capacity at 66 locations for a period of 5 years.

HDFC: Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on Wednesday said it has divested 2.46 per cent of its stake in Hindustan Oil Exploration Company (HOECL) for Rs 37 crore. HDFC held 1.48 crore equity shares of HOECL.