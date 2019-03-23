Info Edge Ratings| All components of the business in fine fettle

Zomato recently cut a deal to sell its UAE food delivery business to Germany’s Delivery Hero Group for 2 mn.

The key takeaways from our recent meeting with management of Info Edge (IEL) are: (i) Hiring has picked up across sectors, and IEL (naukri) expects strong revenue growth of 22-22% going forward (ii) The secondary market demand in real estate is strong, which bodes well for 99acres and will lead to high growth (iii) Jeevansathi will continue to spend on advertising and pricing to gain market share while cash burn for Shiksha is largely behind. (iv) Zomato has enough cash to grow and sustain, and IEL will not receive any cash from the recent $172 mn deal to sell its UAE food delivery business to Delivery Boy as Zomato will plough the proceeds to grow its business. We remain positive on IEL as a diversified play on India’s internet sector. Maintain Buy with an SoTP-based target price of Rs 1,968.

Naukri: Job market perking up

Management stated the job market is perking up across segments. Naukri added on average 12,000 new curriculum vitae (CVs) every day in Q3FY19. The growth in billings was aided by continued momentum in hiring in the IT sector. Traffic on Naukri in the traditional hiring space remains high.

99acres strong; Zomato to reinvest cash from deal for expansion

Demand in the secondary real estate market is strong, which bodes well for 99acres. Management expects 99acres growth to structurally go up given the high demand in resale segment and benefits of RERA kicking in. IEL will continue to invest in Jeevansathi, both in advertising and pricing to strengthen its foothold. Zomato recently cut a deal to sell its UAE food delivery business to Germany’s Delivery Hero Group for $172 mn; the cash proceeds thereof will be reinvested by Zomato to grow its business.

Outlook: Strong internet presence

IEL’s diversified portfolio gives it a long-term edge and mitigates risks of investing in the internet sector, where the winner takes it all. We remain positive on the company in light of its sustained growth in the recruitment business and expanding market share in real estate. This along with strong growth momentum in investee companies like Zomato and Meritnation underpins our positive stance on the stock.

Investment theme

IEL is a long-term play on the internet space in India. With lead in the online recruitment market and presence in the online classified space it has the potential to establish a market-leading position and grab large pie of increasing online adoption. As various businesses come out of the recent slowdown, we see the recruitment industry growing significantly as it is highly correlated to the economic health of the domestic corporate sector.