Info Edge, the parent company of job portal Naukri.com and real estate platform 99acres is in the spotlight. The company has posted a stronger-than-expected business update for Q1FY26-27. Nomura has a bullish view on the stock after the Q1 performance.

According to the latest brokerage report by Nomura, the company delivered healthy growth in overall billings, led by its recruitment and real estate businesses. Based on this performance, the brokerage has retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,320. This indicates an upside potential of around 29% from the current market price.

Let’s take a look at the key details why the brokerage house is bullish on the stock and what is the rationale behind it –

Naukri business delivers stronger-than-expected growth

According to the Nomura report, the biggest positive came from the recruitment business, which includes Naukri.com. The segment recorded 17.5% year-on-year growth in billings during Q1FY27, comfortably ahead of Nomura’s expectation of 10%.

The brokerage said, “Recruitment (Naukri) billings grew 17.5% y-y vs our expectation of 10%.”

The brokerage report further noted that the improvement comes after relatively moderate growth in previous quarters. It also suggests that hiring activity has picked up. Nomura believes demand for premium hiring, especially for specialised technology roles that generate higher average revenue per user, supported the performance.

The report also pointed to the company’s growing focus on consumers through artificial intelligence-based services. These include resume-building tools, mock interviews and jobseeker assistants.

Furthermore, the report noted that these initiatives may have contributed to the strong performance despite weakness in the Middle East market because of the ongoing geopolitical conflict.

99acres business also remains on a recovery path

The brokerage report highlighted that the company’s real estate platform, 99acres, also posted better-than-expected numbers.

Nomura noted, “Real estate (99acres) billings grew 16.6% y-y vs our expectation of 14% y-y growth.”

Nomura added that the previous quarter had been affected by internal operational changes, including modifications to the sales organisation and tighter invoicing processes.

The report said management had described it as “a one-time transitional impact on Q4 billings” and expected growth to recover in the first quarter of FY27.

Nomura added, “We think growth should continue in the real estate segment in the next few quarters.”

Education business remains under pressure

Not every business performed equally well during the quarter.

The brokerage house report pointed out that while Jeevansathi, the company’s matrimonial platform, recorded around 14% year-on-year growth in billings, the education platform Shiksha witnessed a decline.

The brokerage said, “Siksha (education vertical) recorded a 22.8% y-y decline as the ‘search’ function was impacted by AI.”

Furthermore, the report highlighted that increasing use of Artificial Intelligence is changing how users search for educational information. To address this, the company is introducing new products and services to reduce its dependence on traditional search traffic. Nomura expects this transition to take time before the new initiatives begin contributing meaningfully.

Nomura retains ‘Buy’ rating – What investors need to watch

Info Edge’s total billings increased 14.4% year-on-year, exceeding the brokerage’s expectation of 10%.

According to the report, Nomura currently expects the company to deliver 10% year-on-year billings growth during FY27, similar to the previous financial year, and will look for further guidance during the company’s upcoming quarterly earnings call.

According to the Nomura report, the key risks to its outlook include a slower-than-expected recovery in the recruitment business and weaker performance from the company’s listed investments.

Disclaimer: Investment evaluations, target prices, and rating projections mentioned in this article are derived from a brokerage report issued by Nomura and do not represent financial recommendations, buy, sell, or hold advice from this publication. Equity investments are subject to inherent market hazards, volatile pricing dynamics, and economic risks, and projected performance metrics are not guaranteed future results. Readers should exercise caution and are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before executing any investment or capital allocation decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.