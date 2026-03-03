Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Influx Healthtech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹204.05 Closed
-1.54₹ -3.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:42 PM IST
Influx Healthtech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹196.50₹205.20
₹204.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.00₹261.95
₹204.05
Open Price
₹196.50
Prev. Close
₹207.25
Volume
27,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Influx Healthtech has gained 10.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 61.69%.

Influx Healthtech’s current P/E of 26.61x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Influx Healthtech Peer Comparision

Influx Healthtech		0.74-8.91-11.496.2261.6917.3710.09
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.202.96-3.0011.0110.5621.9222.93
Divi's Laboratories		2.373.13-0.803.8915.5830.9712.43
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.658.0017.4221.1447.6543.0328.47
Cipla		1.882.18-10.37-14.37-3.9715.4410.71
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.454.781.072.5515.6113.407.53
Lupin		2.715.7311.1118.4518.3451.6416.85
Mankind Pharma		9.293.831.81-12.25-3.5716.449.56
Zydus Lifesciences		0.340.44-3.00-10.054.1924.2415.27
Aurobindo Pharma		3.95-1.280.1216.9613.9238.066.57
Alkem Laboratories		1.28-2.39-1.445.1820.9920.7814.39
Biocon		-0.724.20-5.387.3027.1819.81-0.74
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		3.148.658.015.9361.6972.1134.70
Laurus Labs		3.559.164.7721.76101.4050.5823.90
Abbott India		1.67-0.28-7.22-17.71-14.049.9612.90
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-3.274.000.54-8.800.5024.1110.69
Anthem Biosciences		-1.4513.173.57-16.54-5.88-2.00-1.20
Ipca Laboratories		-0.155.414.7911.9111.6523.619.05
Ajanta Pharma		0.643.0513.8516.0421.4336.1920.58
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.349.5817.8020.1629.9428.6728.12

Over the last one year, Influx Healthtech has gained 61.69% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.56%), Divi's Laboratories (15.58%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Influx Healthtech has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.93%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.43%).

Influx Healthtech Financials

Influx Healthtech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5207.18207.34
10212.42210.23
20217.33213.21
50217.52214.15
100208.84206.13
200161.690

Influx Healthtech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Influx Healthtech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.83%, FII holding fell to 1.84%, and public shareholding moved up to 17.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Influx Healthtech Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Influx Healthtech fact sheet for more information

About Influx Healthtech

Influx Healthtech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/09/2020 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24299MH2020PLC346825 and registration number is 346825. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 104.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Munir Abdul Ganee Chandniwala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shirin Munir Ahmed Chandniwala
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abdul Ganee Abdul Rasul Chandniwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vipul Balubhai Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Influx Healthtech Share Price

What is the share price of Influx Healthtech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Influx Healthtech is ₹204.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Influx Healthtech?

The Influx Healthtech is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Influx Healthtech?

The market cap of Influx Healthtech is ₹472.38 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Influx Healthtech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Influx Healthtech are ₹205.20 and ₹196.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Influx Healthtech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Influx Healthtech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Influx Healthtech is ₹261.95 and 52-week low of Influx Healthtech is ₹120.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Influx Healthtech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Influx Healthtech has shown returns of -1.54% over the past day, -1.52% for the past month, -12.72% over 3 months, 61.69% over 1 year, 17.37% across 3 years, and 10.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Influx Healthtech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Influx Healthtech are 26.61 and 5.24 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Influx Healthtech News

