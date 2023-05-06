Influencer marketing in finance deserves a blanket ban: Anshul Arzare

Influencer marketing with respect to financial products should completely be stopped, and Sebi’s steps in this regard are totally in the right direction, said Anshul Arzare, joint MD and CEO of YES Securities.

In an interaction with FE, Arzare referred to the space as “pure marketing”, saying decisions on one’s hard-earned money can’t be taken by relying on those who themselves don’t understand the subject.

“Relying on fin-fluencers isn’t the same as consuming a product endorsed by a celebrity, as the latter doesn’t hurt one’s finances,” he said, adding that there is no limit to marketing. While one could say anything on the social media in a personal capacity, corporates and brands tying up with such influencers to promote their products deserve maximum scrutiny.

Sebi in April came up with fresh guidelines for investment advisors and research analysts — barring them from using terms like ‘guaranteed returns’ — amid a rising number of complaints with respect to misleading information by fin-fluencers.

On the regulation front, Arzare said imposition of penalties on intra-day client margins won’t hurt big brokerages, as most of them had been following the client-specific allocation. “Ultimately, the idea is to ensure clients’ money doesn’t get diverted and misused, and most of the players in the industry have been compliant. However, the regulator doesn’t want to leave any scope for a bad episode, in case any player attempts to circumvent the norms. As an industry, it is eventually beneficial to everyone.”

On investor behaviour, he said following the trend has become the major driver, and newer investors are “hopping on the fad just because their friends were doing it”.

This is why Arzare attributes the surge in options trading to the ‘fear of missing out’ factor. “The primary function of options is hedging. However, it is being used for trading, given that it has lower margin requirements.” While options are meant to be a hedge against one’s portfolios, people are substituting them for trading, he said. It won’t get them returns unless they are very calculated or into heavily data-oriented back-up trades.

Data show that in FY23, the NSE’s F&O segment recorded a 124% jump in its average daily turnover over FY22. Most of the new-age option traders, according to him, are blindly following the herd without having adequate knowledge about the segment. “It is a great product, no doubt, but get into it only after in-depth understanding” — is his message to new-generation traders.

Not only that, the 19% slump in the cash segment recorded by the NSE in the last financial year — the sharpest fall in 11 years — shows that investors are increasingly veering towards leveraged trades and speculation, instead of building their core portfolio by staying long on equities, Arzare pointed out.

“Equities is a game of patience. Unrealistic expectations around returns and impatience hurt equity investors the most,” he said. Successful investors are those, who despite having taken a few wrong calls, have long-term focus.