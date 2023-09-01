Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Inertia Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1984PLC033082 and registration number is 033082. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Inertia Steel Ltd. is ₹3.80 Cr as on Jul 14, 2023.
P/E ratio of Inertia Steel Ltd. is 21.18 and PB ratio of Inertia Steel Ltd. is 12.58 as on Jul 14, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inertia Steel Ltd. is ₹152.60 as on Jul 14, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inertia Steel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inertia Steel Ltd. is ₹173.50 and 52-week low of Inertia Steel Ltd. is ₹79.80 as on Jul 14, 2023.