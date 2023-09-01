Follow Us

INERTIA STEEL LTD.

Sector : Steel - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹152.60 Closed
00
As on Jul 14, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Inertia Steel Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹152.60₹152.60
₹152.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹79.80₹173.50
₹152.60
Open Price
₹152.60
Prev. Close
₹152.60
Volume
0

Inertia Steel Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1152.6
  • R2152.6
  • R3152.6
  • Pivot
    152.6
  • S1152.6
  • S2152.6
  • S3152.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 573.56148.97
  • 1054.15148.9
  • 2027.07137.79
  • 5010.830
  • 1005.420
  • 2002.710

Inertia Steel Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
06.686.68-12.0591.2391.2391.23
3.5519.8740.24109.0458.181,219.41214.94
3.72-13.0012.0938.4741.192,023.92738.26
1.291.291.291.291.291.291.29
4.3217.223.0129.2178.57518.96233.23
1.5055.5826.8444.85-0.423,343.90161.77
27.157.9853.0831.4332.4422.22-25.34
-3.7522.2033.2436.9444.43164.13197.22
2.13-2.388.9540.98205.00205.00205.00
3.102.84-3.86-14.01-63.33375.00553.03
0.79-1.952.55-7.7830.7083.581.31
0-3.57-10.00-19.64-49.63-46.00-72.45

Inertia Steel Ltd. Share Holdings

Inertia Steel Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Inertia Steel Ltd.

Inertia Steel Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1984PLC033082 and registration number is 033082. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sarita Harigopal Joshi
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Ajmera
    Director
  • Mr. Dhanesh Ajmera
    Director

FAQs on Inertia Steel Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Inertia Steel Ltd.?

The market cap of Inertia Steel Ltd. is ₹3.80 Cr as on Jul 14, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Inertia Steel Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Inertia Steel Ltd. is 21.18 and PB ratio of Inertia Steel Ltd. is 12.58 as on Jul 14, 2023.

What is the share price of Inertia Steel Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inertia Steel Ltd. is ₹152.60 as on Jul 14, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inertia Steel Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inertia Steel Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inertia Steel Ltd. is ₹173.50 and 52-week low of Inertia Steel Ltd. is ₹79.80 as on Jul 14, 2023.

