Here's the live share price of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Industrial & Prudential Investment Company
|-2.81
|0.46
|-5.72
|22.80
|-8.95
|31.74
|31.53
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Industrial & Prudential Investment Company has declined 8.95% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Industrial & Prudential Investment Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6,557.18
|6,509.94
|10
|6,552.59
|6,526.48
|20
|6,546.61
|6,526.51
|50
|6,506.85
|6,457.45
|100
|6,156.54
|6,278.61
|200
|5,923.33
|6,129.61
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Industrial & Prudential Investment Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.56%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Indl. & Prudential - Outcome Of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter End
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Indl. & Prudential - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 06.08.2026
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Indl. & Prudential - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consoli
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|Indl. & Prudential - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:05 PM IST IST
|Indl. & Prudential - Letter To Shareholders Pursuant To Regulation 36(1)(B) Of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015
Source: Dion Global
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1913 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990WB1913PLC218486 and registration number is 218486. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Industrial & Prudential Investment Company is ₹6,410.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Industrial & Prudential Investment Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company is ₹1,074.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company are ₹6,498.00 and ₹6,275.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Industrial & Prudential Investment Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company is ₹7,400.00 and 52-week low of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company is ₹4,311.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Industrial & Prudential Investment Company has shown returns of -1.35% over the past day, 0.46% for the past month, -5.72% over 3 months, -8.95% over 1 year, 31.74% across 3 years, and 31.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company are 17.64 and 1.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.87 per annum.
Source: Dion Global