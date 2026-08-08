What is the share price of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Industrial & Prudential Investment Company is ₹6,410.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Industrial & Prudential Investment Company? The Industrial & Prudential Investment Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company? The market cap of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company is ₹1,074.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company are ₹6,498.00 and ₹6,275.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Industrial & Prudential Investment Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company is ₹7,400.00 and 52-week low of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company is ₹4,311.00 as on .

How has the Industrial & Prudential Investment Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Industrial & Prudential Investment Company has shown returns of -1.35% over the past day, 0.46% for the past month, -5.72% over 3 months, -8.95% over 1 year, 31.74% across 3 years, and 31.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company are 17.64 and 1.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.87 per annum.

Source: Dion Global