Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDUSTRIAL & PRUDENTIAL INVESTMENT COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6,410.00 Closed
-1.35₹ -88.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6,275.00₹6,498.00
₹6,410.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,311.00₹7,400.00
₹6,410.00
Open Price
₹6,498.00
Prev. Close
₹6,498.00
Volume
24

Source: Dion Global

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company		-2.810.46-5.7222.80-8.9531.7431.53
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Industrial & Prudential Investment Company has declined 8.95% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Industrial & Prudential Investment Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56,557.186,509.94
106,552.596,526.48
206,546.616,526.51
506,506.856,457.45
1006,156.546,278.61
2005,923.336,129.61

Source: Dion Global

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Industrial & Prudential Investment Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.56%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTIndl. & Prudential - Outcome Of Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For The Quarter End
Aug 06, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTIndl. & Prudential - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 06.08.2026
Jul 22, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTIndl. & Prudential - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consoli
Jul 21, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTIndl. & Prudential - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations
Jul 21, 2026, 09:05 PM IST ISTIndl. & Prudential - Letter To Shareholders Pursuant To Regulation 36(1)(B) Of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Industrial & Prudential Investment Company

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1913 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990WB1913PLC218486 and registration number is 218486. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Swarup
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Varun Swarup
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Devina Swarup
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Kumar Tulsyan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajay Gaggar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Probir Roy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Share Price

What is the share price of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Industrial & Prudential Investment Company is ₹6,410.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Industrial & Prudential Investment Company?

The Industrial & Prudential Investment Company is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company?

The market cap of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company is ₹1,074.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company are ₹6,498.00 and ₹6,275.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Industrial & Prudential Investment Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company is ₹7,400.00 and 52-week low of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company is ₹4,311.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Industrial & Prudential Investment Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Industrial & Prudential Investment Company has shown returns of -1.35% over the past day, 0.46% for the past month, -5.72% over 3 months, -8.95% over 1 year, 31.74% across 3 years, and 31.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company are 17.64 and 1.26 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.87 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company News

More Industrial & Prudential Investment Company News
Market Pulse