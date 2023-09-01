Follow Us

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDUSTRIAL & PRUDENTIAL INVESTMENT COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹2,895.00 Closed
0.247
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,888.00₹2,947.00
₹2,895.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,505.80₹2,949.00
₹2,895.00
Open Price
₹2,941.90
Prev. Close
₹2,888.00
Volume
373

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,932
  • R22,969
  • R32,991
  • Pivot
    2,910
  • S12,873
  • S22,851
  • S32,814

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,952.342,843.88
  • 101,953.932,819.63
  • 201,949.562,766.3
  • 501,888.772,581.29
  • 1001,684.942,377.23
  • 2001,568.432,156.06

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.8717.5933.9055.8558.72225.28144.38
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd.

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1913 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990WB1913PLC218486 and registration number is 218486. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Swarup
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Varun Swarup
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Devina Swarup
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Anish K Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Probir Roy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Debanjan Mandal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. is ₹485.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. is 31.36 and PB ratio of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. is 1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. is ₹2,895.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. is ₹2,949.00 and 52-week low of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. is ₹1,505.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

