Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.87
|17.59
|33.90
|55.85
|58.72
|225.28
|144.38
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.70
|1.08
|1.65
|17.12
|44.54
|122.81
|11.61
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/08/1913 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990WB1913PLC218486 and registration number is 218486. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. is ₹485.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. is 31.36 and PB ratio of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. is 1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. is ₹2,895.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. is ₹2,949.00 and 52-week low of Industrial & Prudential Investment Company Ltd. is ₹1,505.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.