scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

IndusInd Bank stock jumps nearly 4 per cent after June quarter earnings

The stock gained 3.81 per cent to hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,443.35 on the BSE.

Written by PTI
Updated:
IndusInd Bank stock
IndusInd Bank on Tuesday reported a 30 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit in the April-June quarter at Rs 2,124.50 crore, helped by core income growth and lower bad loan provisions.

Shares of IndusInd Bank climbed nearly 4 per cent on Wednesday morning after the company reported a 30 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit in the April-June quarter. The stock gained 3.81 per cent to hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,443.35 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it jumped 3.82 per cent to reach its 52-week high of Rs 1,443.40. In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 321.91 points to reach its new all-time intraday peak of 67,117.05 in morning trade. The NSE Nifty gained 92.4 points to hit a record intraday high of 19,841.65.

Also Read

IndusInd Bank on Tuesday reported a 30 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit in the April-June quarter at Rs 2,124.50 crore, helped by core income growth and lower bad loan provisions. In the reporting quarter, the bank’s core net interest income grew 18 per cent to Rs 4,867 crore on a 22 per cent increase in advances and a 0.08 per cent expansion in the net interest margin to 4.29 per cent.

Also Read
Also Read

The other income was up 14 per cent to Rs 2,210 crore, while the overall deposits rose 15 per cent. The overall provisions reduced to Rs 991 crore — the best in three years, as compared to Rs 1,251 crore in the year-ago period. On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 1.94 per cent, as against 2.35 per cent in the year-ago period and 1.98 per cent in the March quarter.

More Stories on
IndusInd Bank
Market

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 12:42 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS