IndusInd Bank share price jumps 5% after lender’s Q1 net profit jumps 60%; should you buy, hold or sell?

IndusInd Bank share price soared 5% in early trade Monday after the company reported a 60.5% on-year rise in net profit at Rs 1,631.1 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Written by Harshita Tyagi
IndusInd Bank shares, IndusInd Bank share price, IndusInd Bank Q1 results
IndusInd Bank shares were quoting at Rs 925, up 5.21% on NSE

IndusInd Bank share price soared 5% in early trade Monday after the company reported a 60.5% on-year rise in net profit at Rs 1,631.1 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which was above analysts’ expectation. The rise in net profit was helped by a 30 per cent on-year fall in provisions as well as a 16 per cent growth in net interest income (NII). Lender’s micro slippage fell to a seven-quarter low of 8.5%. IndusInd Bank shares were quoting at Rs 925, up 5.21% on NSE. So far this year, IndusInd Bank share price has risen merely 1.32%. However, analysts remain bullish on the stock and see up to 60% potential rally going forward.

