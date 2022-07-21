IndusInd Bank share price jumps 5% after lender’s Q1 net profit jumps 60%; should you buy, hold or sell?

IndusInd Bank share price soared 5% in early trade Monday after the company reported a 60.5% on-year rise in net profit at Rs 1,631.1 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which was above analysts’ expectation. The rise in net profit was helped by a 30 per cent on-year fall in provisions as well as a 16 per cent growth in net interest income (NII). Lender’s micro slippage fell to a seven-quarter low of 8.5%. IndusInd Bank shares were quoting at Rs 925, up 5.21% on NSE. So far this year, IndusInd Bank share price has risen merely 1.32%. However, analysts remain bullish on the stock and see up to 60% potential rally going forward.

