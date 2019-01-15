Indusind Bank rating ‘Buy’: Yet another steady quarter for bank

By: | Published: January 15, 2019 1:22 AM

FY19e EPS down 6% over likely IL&FS provisions; ‘Buy’ retained with TP up to Rs 2,100

Lower-than-expected provisions for IL&FS led to an earnings outperformance.

IndusInd Bank (IIB) reported Q3FY19 operating performance broadly in line with our estimates; however, lower-than-expected provisions for IL&FS led to an earnings outperformance. Key highlights: (a) IL&FS continues to be standard; even though the bank stepped up provisions for it, they are lower than expected, suggesting a skew towards Q4FY19, prompting a 6% cut in FY19E EPS. (b) There is no major divergence with the RBI’s report, which along with corporate growth (>39% y-o-y) indicates the bank’s comfort on book quality. (c) Loan growth of 35% y-o-y, sustained NIMs and operating leverage lifted operating profit by 27% y-o-y.

Watch out for: (a) below-trend core fee income growth; (b) hiccups in SA traction (down 2% q-o-q); and (c) crystallisation of the IL&FS resolution plan and an eventual haircut. Strong fundamentals (poised to achieve Phase IV targets) and crystallisation of merger benefits will drive further re-rating in our view. We roll forward to FY21 estimates and maintain Buy with a revised target price of Rs 2,100 (Rs 2,062 earlier).

Asset quality stable; IL&FS continues to be standard: The key variable for Q3FY19 was IL&FS exposure, which remains standard. Headline asset quality is stable (GNPLs at 1.1%), despite an uptick in slippages (2%, due to three mid-corporate accounts) given higher reductions (particularly write-offs). Factoring in higher provisions towards IL&FS and more than normalised slippage run-rate, we have increased credit cost estimate.

Broad-based growth momentum augurs sustainable trend: The bank sustained its mojo with loan growth of 35% y-o-y aided by an uptick of >39% y-o-y in corporate loan book (even as exposure to real estate and NBFCs was curtailed) and 28% y-o-y in retail book. However, the key was MFI book (up 187% y-o-y to Rs 75.2 bn). Meanwhile, NIM is steady at 3.8% with loan re-pricing likely to cushion NIMs henceforth. Core fee income remained below-trend, up 18% y-o-y.

Outlook and valuation: IIB delivered yet another steady quarter. It is commendable that the bank continues to deliver a mix of sustainable earnings growth and strengthening liability franchise. We believe incremental provision on IL&FS will be more than offset by earnings accretion from the merger and superior growth; improved revenue traction post consummation of merger will drive earnings trajectory. Maintain ‘BUY/SO’.

 

