IndusInd Bank Q4 net dips 62% as provisions swell

By: |
Published: May 23, 2019 12:36:26 AM

According to prudential norms of the Reserve Bank of India, if an account is classified as an NPA in a given year, the interest earned of the account has to be reversed. The lender's net interest margin (NIM) fell by 24 basis points q-o-q to 3.59%.

The net NPA ratio rose by 70 bps y-o-y to 1.21% and by 62 bps on a q-o-q basis.

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Wednesday posted a 62% year-on-year (y-o-y) decline in its net profit to `360 crore in Q4FY19.
The plunge in the profit can be attributed to a higher provisions made by the bank on account of its exposure to IL&FS. However, operationally, the bank reasonably fared well with total advances going up 29% y-o-y to `1.8 lakh crore.

The IL&FS account has been now classified as a non-performing asset (NPA) and the total provisions against the exposure so far are of the order of `1,650 crore. In Q4FY19, the provisions were `1,273 crore. The bank has now provided for 55% of its `3,000-crore exposure to the infrastructure lender.
Provisions and contingencies surged 365% y-o-y to `1,560 crore in the quarter and 157.3% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), primarily due to the provisions for IL&FS. “We have good reasons to believe there can be a recovery of nearly 90-100% from the IL&FS SPV accounts as the resolution process is under way,” Romesh Sobti, MD & CEO of IndusInd Bank, said at a press conference.

Operationally, the private-sector lender’s pre-provisioning profit improved by 17% y-o-y to `2,067 crore in the reporting quarter, led by a rise of 29% in total income. The net interest income (NII) — the difference between interest earned and interest paid by the bank — grew 11% y-o-y to `2,232 crore.
“During the quarter, we had to account for an interest reversal of `153 crore as the IL&FS account has been classified as an NPA, which has had an impact on the NII and NIMs,” Sobti explained.

According to prudential norms of the Reserve Bank of India, if an account is classified as an NPA in a given year, the interest earned of the account has to be reversed. The lender’s net interest margin (NIM) fell by 24 basis points q-o-q to 3.59%.

The asset quality deteriorated, with the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio rising by 93 basis points (bps) y-o-y to 2.1%. It rose by 97 bps q-o-q. The total gross NPAs for the quarter amounted to `3,947 crore. The net NPA ratio rose by 70 bps y-o-y to 1.21% and by 62 bps on a q-o-q basis.

Total deposits rose 29% y-o-y to `1.94 lakh crore. The current accounts and savings accounts (CASA) saw an uptick of 23% y-o-y to `84,070 crore. Sobti said the merger with Bharat Financial Inclusion was in its last stage and it would act as a critical step in expanding services in rural India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. IndusInd Bank Q4 net dips 62% as provisions swell
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
In gold we trust: India's household gold reserves valued at over 40% of GDP
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
Renewable energy: Target likely to be missed by 55 GW
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
There will be no winners in US-China trade war
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition