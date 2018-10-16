IndusInd Bank Q2 result: Profit rises 4.6% to Rs 920 crore, gross NPAs up as well

IL&FS exposure: IndusInd Bank Q2 profit rises 4.6% to Rs 920 crore

IndusInd Bank on Monday reported a 4.6% year-on-year increase in its net profit to Rs 920.25 crore for the second quarter of the current financial year. The bank missed quarterly profit estimates as it had decided to make contingent provisions to the tune of Rs 275 crore, including for its loans to the IL&FS group.

Provisions rose than 100% Y-o-Y and 68% sequentially to Rs 590.27 crore.

Net interest income (NII), the core income a bank earns by giving loans, increased 21% Y-o-Y to Rs 2,203 crore, against Rs 1820.99 crore in the year-ago period.

The lender’s asset quality during the quarter slipped slightly. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) increased by 32.42% to `1,781.36 crore at the end of the September quarter from `1,345.28 crore in the same quarter last year. Gross NPAs stood at 1.09%, compared with 1.08% in the year-ago quarter. Net NPAs stood at 0.48%, against 0.44% a year ago.

Speaking to the reporters after the release of earnings, chief executive officer Romesh Sobti confirmed that the provision of `275 crore is against loans advanced to the IL&FS group. “Even if the worst case scenario of resolution happens, we still may not take a huge hit in our books as our exposure is against very specific cash flows,” he said.

The bank experienced a healthy growth in lending — advances for the quarter grew 32.44% to `1.63 lakh crore, while deposits saw a 19% Y-o-Y growth to `1.68 lakh crore.

Commenting on the performance, Sobti said, “The bank has maintained its trajectory of stable performance, driven by a strong focus on value creation through risk mitigation and strict adherence to prudent banking. We are happy to post yet another consistent quarter.”

Shares of the bank fell 3.8% intraday to `1,590.68, before recovering some losses and closing at `1,626.85, a fall of 1.48%.