IndusInd Bank plans to raise USD 400 million via bonds

By: | Published: April 9, 2019 1:25 AM

The notes will carry a fixed coupon rate of 3.87 percent and be payable on a semi-annual basis, the filing said. The notes are expected to be settled on April 15 and will mature on April 15, 2022.

The notes will carry a fixed coupon rate of 3.87 percent and be payable on a semi-annual basis, the filing said.

Induslnd Bank Monday said it is planning to raise USD 400 million (around Rs 2,700 crore) through medium term notes programme. “The Bank has priced the Notes at 3.875 per cent fixed rate on April 8, 2019 under the medium term notes programme…having a size of USD 400 million,” it said in a BSE filing.

The notes will carry a fixed coupon rate of 3.87 per cent and be payable on semi-annual basis, the filing said. The notes are expected to be settled on April 15 and will mature on April 15, 2022. “These Notes are proposed to be listed on the India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd (INX) and Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd,” it said.

