IndusInd Bank, Britannia, UltraTech, Zomato among 77 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 13 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices were trading lower in the mid-day session on Friday. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 52.55 points or 0.28% to 18,582 and BSE Sensex tanked 158.39 points or 0.25% to 62,690.25. All the broader market indices were trading in red – Nifty 100 fell 0.27%, Nifty Midcap 100 dipped 0.10%, Nifty Smallcap 50 was down 0.21% and Nifty Total Market fell 0.21%. The volatility index, India VIX was trading 1.39% lower at 11.10. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty was trading at 43,994.10, Nifty Auto slipped 0.32%, Nifty FMCG tumbled 0.91%, Nifty IT fell 0.69% and Nifty PSU Bank tanked 1.18%. Kotak Bank, India Energy Exchange, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), HDFC Bank, Paytm, State Bank of India (SBIN), Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Infosys were the most active NSE stocks.

NSE Nifty 50 – Top Gainers and Losers

IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, Adani Enterprises, Grasim, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank and HDFC were the top gainers while HDFC Life, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Eicher Motors, Divis Lab, SBIN, HeroMotocorp, Infosys, ONGC and Kotak Bank were the top losers.

Volume Gainers

CMS Info Systems, Heubach Colorants India, South West Pinnacle Exploration, RPG Life Sciences, DIC India, Indian Energy Exchange, Selan Exploration Technology, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India), Greenlam Industries, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund – Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Quality ETF, Shriram Pistons & Rings, Premier Explosives, Raj Television Network, Macpower CNC Machines, Essar Shipping, NGL Fine-Chem, Five-Star Business Finance, Dynamic Cables, Gokul Agro Resources, Axis Mutual Fund – Axis Silver ETF, Moksh Ornaments, Sula Vineyards, Just Dial were the volume gainers.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Aether Industries, AIA Engineering, Ami Organics, Anant Raj, Apollo Pipes, Apollo Tyres, Artemis Medicare Services, Axis Bank, Bcl Industries, Bharat Electronics, Britannia Industries, CCL Products (India), Choice International, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Dhampur Sugar Mills, DIC India, Dynamic Cables, Electrosteel Castings, Expleo Solutions, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India), Genus Power Infrastructures, Globus Spirits, Glenmark Life Sciences, Greenlam Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, InterGlobe Aviation, IndusInd Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, ION Exchange (India), IZMO, JBM Auto, JITF Infralogistics, Just Dial, Kaynes Technology India, KDDL, KPR Mill, Macrotech Developers, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Manaksia, Max Healthcare Institute, Munjal Showa, Peninsula Land, Power Finance Corporation, Pressman Advertising, PTC Industries, The Ramco Cements, REC, R Systems International, Sahyadri Industries, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Snowman Logistics, Sonata Software, Strides Pharma Science, Sula Vineyards, Sundram Fasteners, Swaraj Engines, Syrma SGS Technology, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Tega Industries, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Trent, Titagarh Wagons, UltraTech Cement, Usha Martin, Welspun Investments and Commercials and Zomato were among 77 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Indian Energy Exchange, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Praxis Home Retail, Siti Networks, Sintex Plastics Technology, BEML Land Assets, Lexus Granito (India), PTC Industries, United Drilling Tools and V-Mart Retail were among 13 stocks that hit 52-week lows.