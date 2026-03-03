Here's the live share price of Indus Aluminium Recyclers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indus Aluminium Recyclers has gained 39.16% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -66.85%.
Indus Aluminium Recyclers’s current P/E of -7.84x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indus Aluminium Recyclers
|0.32
|5.99
|-30.63
|-41.64
|-66.18
|46.63
|39.16
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.25
|-9.31
|-5.47
|-12.73
|-4.75
|-0.39
|0.68
|Delhivery
|-1.83
|-3.20
|6.80
|-10.17
|69.42
|7.91
|-4.38
|Aegis Logistics
|-2.94
|-3.00
|-11.66
|-3.22
|-10.96
|22.67
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-4.23
|-8.44
|-13.23
|-2.16
|41.25
|30.39
|17.26
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.52
|8.46
|9.60
|9.60
|9.60
|3.10
|1.85
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-3.32
|11.91
|4.67
|-16.98
|-19.13
|-17.70
|-11.03
|VRL Logistics
|-3.75
|-2.41
|0.86
|-0.09
|22.55
|-0.29
|16.65
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.70
|10.21
|25.39
|24.82
|78.44
|6.41
|-1.86
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.58
|8.34
|3.35
|-3.65
|75.35
|10.23
|58.96
|Gateway Distriparks
|-3.68
|-5.21
|-0.19
|-11.95
|-3.35
|-2.68
|-5.22
|Afcom Holdings
|-3.11
|10.09
|-3.55
|-16.07
|14.40
|54.04
|29.59
|TCI Express
|-4.23
|-3.98
|-9.78
|-27.37
|-22.89
|-30.54
|-10.55
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.78
|-8.96
|-9.06
|-24.72
|-6.20
|18.89
|16.17
|Western Carriers (India)
|-4.19
|-5.03
|-9.42
|-15.28
|26.53
|-12.00
|-7.39
|JITF Infralogistics
|-5.30
|36.54
|22.32
|12.48
|-0.77
|57.59
|109.13
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.54
|-38.60
|-74.97
|-73.24
|-55.69
|-25.00
|Snowman Logistics
|-2.64
|-0.54
|-8.23
|-30.21
|-14.55
|3.94
|-5.84
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.08
|-11.25
|-20.22
|-23.30
|-17.78
|12.87
|62.32
|Sical Logistics
|-4.03
|-14.84
|-15.03
|-18.64
|-10.63
|-9.10
|36.91
Over the last one year, Indus Aluminium Recyclers has declined 66.18% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.75%), Delhivery (69.42%), Aegis Logistics (-10.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Indus Aluminium Recyclers has outperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.68%) and Delhivery (-4.38%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.47
|16.24
|10
|17.05
|16.62
|20
|16.83
|17.02
|50
|18.51
|18.39
|100
|21.02
|21.1
|200
|26.71
|25.76
In the latest quarter, Indus Aluminium Recyclers saw a drop in promoter holding to 36.68%, while DII stake decreased to 1.73%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 61.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 14, 2026, 6:05 AM IST
|Indus Aluminium Recy - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 31/12/2025.
|Feb 14, 2026, 5:59 AM IST
|Indus Aluminium Recy - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Saturday, 14Th February, 2026 And Submi
|Feb 11, 2026, 10:24 PM IST
|Indus Aluminium Recy - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration & Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For Third Quarte
|Dec 02, 2025, 1:40 AM IST
|Indus Aluminium Recy - Clarification sought from Containerway International Ltd
|Nov 14, 2025, 11:37 PM IST
|Containerway Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On Friday, 14Th November, 2025
Indus Aluminium Recyclers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/02/1985 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60210WB1985PLC038478 and registration number is 038478. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Land Transport via Road. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.79 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indus Aluminium Recyclers is ₹15.92 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indus Aluminium Recyclers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indus Aluminium Recyclers is ₹18.35 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indus Aluminium Recyclers are ₹15.92 and ₹15.92.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indus Aluminium Recyclers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indus Aluminium Recyclers is ₹61.00 and 52-week low of Indus Aluminium Recyclers is ₹14.49 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indus Aluminium Recyclers has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.44% for the past month, -32.31% over 3 months, -66.85% over 1 year, 47.21% across 3 years, and 39.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indus Aluminium Recyclers are -7.84 and 2.04 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.