Here's the live share price of Indus Aluminium Recyclers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indus Aluminium Recyclers has gained 39.16% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -66.85%.

Indus Aluminium Recyclers’s current P/E of -7.84x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.