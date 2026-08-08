Here's the live share price of Indrayani Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indrayani Biotech
|17.36
|5.14
|-23.43
|1.27
|-37.48
|-47.64
|-11.43
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indrayani Biotech has declined 37.48% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Indrayani Biotech has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.58
|7.8
|10
|7.67
|7.77
|20
|7.8
|7.99
|50
|9.4
|8.82
|100
|9.64
|9.52
|200
|10.81
|11.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indrayani Biotech saw a drop in promoter holding to 32.93%, while DII stake unchanged at 3.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Indrayani Biote. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-GST Revocation Order
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Indrayani Biote. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) Updates-IT Order
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Indrayani Biote. - IT Order
|Jul 06, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Indrayani Biote. - Compliance Certificate Under Reg 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Reg, 2018.
|Jun 22, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Indrayani Biote. - Outcome Of The Rights Issue Committee Meeting Held On 22Nd June, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Indrayani Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100TN1992PLC129301 and registration number is 065801. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indrayani Biotech is ₹8.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indrayani Biotech is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indrayani Biotech is ₹47.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indrayani Biotech are ₹8.85 and ₹8.33.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indrayani Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indrayani Biotech is ₹15.86 and 52-week low of Indrayani Biotech is ₹7.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indrayani Biotech has shown returns of 6.8% over the past day, 5.14% for the past month, -23.43% over 3 months, -37.48% over 1 year, -47.64% across 3 years, and -11.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indrayani Biotech are -5.97 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global