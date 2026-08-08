What is the share price of Indrayani Biotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indrayani Biotech is ₹8.79 as on .

What kind of stock is Indrayani Biotech? The Indrayani Biotech is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indrayani Biotech? The market cap of Indrayani Biotech is ₹47.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indrayani Biotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indrayani Biotech are ₹8.85 and ₹8.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indrayani Biotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indrayani Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indrayani Biotech is ₹15.86 and 52-week low of Indrayani Biotech is ₹7.18 as on .

How has the Indrayani Biotech performed historically in terms of returns? The Indrayani Biotech has shown returns of 6.8% over the past day, 5.14% for the past month, -23.43% over 3 months, -37.48% over 1 year, -47.64% across 3 years, and -11.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indrayani Biotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indrayani Biotech are -5.97 and 0.54 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global