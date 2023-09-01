Follow Us

INDRAYANI BIOTECH LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹53.50 Closed
-0.72-0.39
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indrayani Biotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.50₹54.80
₹53.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.80₹115.70
₹53.50
Open Price
₹51.50
Prev. Close
₹53.89
Volume
46,205

Indrayani Biotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R155.03
  • R256.57
  • R358.33
  • Pivot
    53.27
  • S151.73
  • S249.97
  • S348.43

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 588.6753.73
  • 1092.5354.31
  • 2094.0655.75
  • 5086.7258.67
  • 10064.9962.13
  • 20046.0464.14

Indrayani Biotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.05-4.77-15.36-20.51-29.33507.95589.43
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Indrayani Biotech Ltd. Share Holdings

Indrayani Biotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indrayani Biotech Ltd.

Indrayani Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100TN1992PLC129301 and registration number is 065801. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 57.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.23 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kasiraman Sayee Sundar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Singarababu Indirakumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. G Swaminathan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Muthukrishnan Ramesh
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Lakshmiprabha Kasiraman
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nangavaram Mahadevan Ranganathan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kannimangalam Subramanyan Vaidyanathan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Bokara Nagarajan Padmaja Priyadarshini
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indrayani Biotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indrayani Biotech Ltd.?

The market cap of Indrayani Biotech Ltd. is ₹183.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indrayani Biotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indrayani Biotech Ltd. is 40.23 and PB ratio of Indrayani Biotech Ltd. is 4.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indrayani Biotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indrayani Biotech Ltd. is ₹53.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indrayani Biotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indrayani Biotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indrayani Biotech Ltd. is ₹115.70 and 52-week low of Indrayani Biotech Ltd. is ₹46.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

