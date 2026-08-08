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Indrayani Biotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDRAYANI BIOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Indrayani Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.79 Closed
6.80₹ 0.56
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indrayani Biotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.33₹8.85
₹8.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.18₹15.86
₹8.79
Open Price
₹8.60
Prev. Close
₹8.23
Volume
1,53,568

Source: Dion Global

Indrayani Biotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indrayani Biotech		17.365.14-23.431.27-37.48-47.64-11.43
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indrayani Biotech has declined 37.48% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Indrayani Biotech has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Indrayani Biotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indrayani Biotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.587.8
107.677.77
207.87.99
509.48.82
1009.649.52
20010.8111.32

Source: Dion Global

Indrayani Biotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indrayani Biotech saw a drop in promoter holding to 32.93%, while DII stake unchanged at 3.13%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 63.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indrayani Biotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTIndrayani Biote. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-GST Revocation Order
Jul 15, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTIndrayani Biote. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) Updates-IT Order
Jul 15, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTIndrayani Biote. - IT Order
Jul 06, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTIndrayani Biote. - Compliance Certificate Under Reg 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Reg, 2018.
Jun 22, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTIndrayani Biote. - Outcome Of The Rights Issue Committee Meeting Held On 22Nd June, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Indrayani Biotech

Indrayani Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40100TN1992PLC129301 and registration number is 065801. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.54 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nangavaram Mahadevan Ranganathan
    Chairman
  • Mr. Kasiraman Sayee Sundar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. G Swaminathan
    Director
  • Mr. Muthukrishnan Ramesh
    Director
  • Mrs. Lakshmiprabha Kasiraman
    Director
  • Mr. Singarababu Indirakumar
    Director
  • Mr. K S Vaidyanathan
    Director
  • Dr. B N Padmaja Priyadarshini
    Director

FAQs on Indrayani Biotech Share Price

What is the share price of Indrayani Biotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indrayani Biotech is ₹8.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indrayani Biotech?

The Indrayani Biotech is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indrayani Biotech?

The market cap of Indrayani Biotech is ₹47.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indrayani Biotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indrayani Biotech are ₹8.85 and ₹8.33.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indrayani Biotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indrayani Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indrayani Biotech is ₹15.86 and 52-week low of Indrayani Biotech is ₹7.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indrayani Biotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indrayani Biotech has shown returns of 6.8% over the past day, 5.14% for the past month, -23.43% over 3 months, -37.48% over 1 year, -47.64% across 3 years, and -11.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indrayani Biotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indrayani Biotech are -5.97 and 0.54 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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