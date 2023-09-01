What is the Market Cap of Indrayani Biotech Ltd.? The market cap of Indrayani Biotech Ltd. is ₹183.12 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indrayani Biotech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Indrayani Biotech Ltd. is 40.23 and PB ratio of Indrayani Biotech Ltd. is 4.37 as on .

What is the share price of Indrayani Biotech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indrayani Biotech Ltd. is ₹53.50 as on .