Indraprastha Gas Rating: Buy | Volume momentum remains strong

Margins will likely be at lower levels for FY23-24 estimates

In the near term, with current level of prices, IGL may be able to pass on Rs 4.3/kg in CNG and ~Rs 4.7/scm reduction for the domestic segment which can potentially improve price competitiveness in the near term.

