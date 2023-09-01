Follow Us

INDRA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Fertilisers | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.74 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indra Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.74₹3.81
₹3.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.72₹4.69
₹3.74
Open Price
₹3.81
Prev. Close
₹3.74
Volume
0

Indra Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13.79
  • R23.83
  • R33.86
  • Pivot
    3.76
  • S13.72
  • S23.69
  • S33.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.783.72
  • 103.513.71
  • 203.493.64
  • 5043.67
  • 1004.343.88
  • 2006.174.83

Indra Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.3537.50-10.74-9.8818.73-15.00-87.82
4.426.5817.4221.722.9050.17166.09
1.67-5.9754.24100.37278.59901.18959.20
3.60-0.23-0.46-0.99-20.8490.4468.17
9.662.436.7914.87-16.07227.9959.11
8.528.846.90-6.45-30.47273.39153.95
7.715.5611.7839.1111.71177.7846.33
-0.944.4118.7121.0121.50156.1572.77
4.946.6632.0230.9220.4264.2564.25
0.43-5.340.527.7129.1390.8841.92
-0.044.969.0817.5314.41233.73126.25
-3.546.5219.3248.64-14.29242.1793.09
-1.06-5.4810.3232.8244.06322.12183.53
-0.770.5014.5418.37-13.9586.05-49.03
8.935.81-1.7815.07-20.74281.16447.33
-0.09-4.411.314.69163.10649.35810.88
4.17-2.45-18.83-1.352.4688.58-30.88
-2.42-4.1737.0427.09-23.17346.52177.10
-3.405.4817.2313.4133.39140.4056.50
3.28-12.2237.7731.463.05355.95267.68

Indra Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Indra Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indra Industries Ltd.

Indra Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MP1984PLC002592 and registration number is 002592. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Virendra Kumar Jain
    Promoter and Executive Director
  • Mrs. Astha Devi Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kothari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Indra Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indra Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Indra Industries Ltd. is ₹2.42 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indra Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indra Industries Ltd. is -1.98 and PB ratio of Indra Industries Ltd. is -0.38 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Indra Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indra Industries Ltd. is ₹3.74 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indra Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indra Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indra Industries Ltd. is ₹4.69 and 52-week low of Indra Industries Ltd. is ₹2.72 as on Aug 31, 2023.

