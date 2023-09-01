Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.35
|37.50
|-10.74
|-9.88
|18.73
|-15.00
|-87.82
|4.42
|6.58
|17.42
|21.72
|2.90
|50.17
|166.09
|1.67
|-5.97
|54.24
|100.37
|278.59
|901.18
|959.20
|3.60
|-0.23
|-0.46
|-0.99
|-20.84
|90.44
|68.17
|9.66
|2.43
|6.79
|14.87
|-16.07
|227.99
|59.11
|8.52
|8.84
|6.90
|-6.45
|-30.47
|273.39
|153.95
|7.71
|5.56
|11.78
|39.11
|11.71
|177.78
|46.33
|-0.94
|4.41
|18.71
|21.01
|21.50
|156.15
|72.77
|4.94
|6.66
|32.02
|30.92
|20.42
|64.25
|64.25
|0.43
|-5.34
|0.52
|7.71
|29.13
|90.88
|41.92
|-0.04
|4.96
|9.08
|17.53
|14.41
|233.73
|126.25
|-3.54
|6.52
|19.32
|48.64
|-14.29
|242.17
|93.09
|-1.06
|-5.48
|10.32
|32.82
|44.06
|322.12
|183.53
|-0.77
|0.50
|14.54
|18.37
|-13.95
|86.05
|-49.03
|8.93
|5.81
|-1.78
|15.07
|-20.74
|281.16
|447.33
|-0.09
|-4.41
|1.31
|4.69
|163.10
|649.35
|810.88
|4.17
|-2.45
|-18.83
|-1.35
|2.46
|88.58
|-30.88
|-2.42
|-4.17
|37.04
|27.09
|-23.17
|346.52
|177.10
|-3.40
|5.48
|17.23
|13.41
|33.39
|140.40
|56.50
|3.28
|-12.22
|37.77
|31.46
|3.05
|355.95
|267.68
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Indra Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/09/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74140MP1984PLC002592 and registration number is 002592. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Fertilisers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indra Industries Ltd. is ₹2.42 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indra Industries Ltd. is -1.98 and PB ratio of Indra Industries Ltd. is -0.38 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indra Industries Ltd. is ₹3.74 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indra Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indra Industries Ltd. is ₹4.69 and 52-week low of Indra Industries Ltd. is ₹2.72 as on Aug 31, 2023.