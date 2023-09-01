What is the Market Cap of Indra Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Indra Industries Ltd. is ₹2.42 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indra Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Indra Industries Ltd. is -1.98 and PB ratio of Indra Industries Ltd. is -0.38 as on .

What is the share price of Indra Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indra Industries Ltd. is ₹3.74 as on .