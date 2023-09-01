Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.76
|-5.80
|19.82
|9.24
|-10.57
|327.91
|170.04
|5.87
|2.47
|32.28
|33.93
|43.56
|131.16
|63.33
|-3.10
|-12.69
|-4.51
|86.26
|-60.34
|91.87
|1,597.85
|1.60
|20.88
|29.94
|115.01
|-19.16
|751.16
|879.97
|3.97
|4.48
|18.60
|24.84
|7.65
|329.16
|226.53
|1.91
|19.74
|39.77
|51.58
|0.28
|540.60
|395.45
|0.50
|-3.27
|15.65
|25.31
|34.00
|130.50
|97.06
|-0.17
|-1.86
|18.46
|31.32
|14.08
|95.16
|157.73
|11.26
|11.06
|77.92
|97.04
|102.40
|171.46
|118.86
|6.13
|16.02
|46.29
|71.81
|77.96
|162.92
|77.50
|6.47
|11.84
|25.02
|24.30
|7.52
|40.90
|-15.10
|9.51
|11.76
|46.72
|90.00
|-5.71
|484.62
|-49.80
|5.44
|1.69
|39.53
|37.73
|-3.59
|574.73
|-60.48
|7.92
|9.00
|74.16
|76.51
|92.36
|569.02
|226.15
|7.89
|22.39
|36.67
|19.71
|2.50
|221.57
|102.47
|5.99
|14.62
|37.15
|49.97
|63.97
|135.45
|65.14
|30.84
|34.62
|102.90
|100.00
|70.73
|133.33
|70.73
|1.73
|1.33
|64.97
|148.31
|360.47
|1,264.41
|1,264.41
|-5.38
|5.94
|76.69
|102.57
|89.70
|1,278.69
|1,278.69
|13.60
|72.47
|87.72
|95.38
|65.74
|165.08
|103.48
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Rights issue
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|09 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|06 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Indowind Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108TN1995PLC032311 and registration number is 032311. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indowind Energy Ltd. is ₹139.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indowind Energy Ltd. is -7.05 and PB ratio of Indowind Energy Ltd. is 0.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indowind Energy Ltd. is ₹13.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indowind Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indowind Energy Ltd. is ₹17.25 and 52-week low of Indowind Energy Ltd. is ₹8.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.