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Indowind Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDOWIND ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
Renewable Energy

Here's the live share price of Indowind Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.10 Closed
0.55₹ 0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indowind Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.84₹9.38
₹9.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.00₹18.91
₹9.10
Open Price
₹9.38
Prev. Close
₹9.05
Volume
10,327

Source: Dion Global

Indowind Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indowind Energy		-0.87-5.80-15.19-17.80-46.59-10.257.12
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indowind Energy has declined 46.59% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Indowind Energy has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

Indowind Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indowind Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.259.19
109.279.24
209.359.29
509.419.44
1009.429.99
20011.7611.64

Source: Dion Global

Indowind Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indowind Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indowind Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 05:12 PM IST ISTIndowind Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AS ON 30.06.2026
Jul 10, 2026, 06:34 PM IST ISTIndowind Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTIndowind Energy - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 26.05.2026
May 27, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTIndowind Energy - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AS ON 31.03.2026
May 19, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTIndowind Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for APPROVAL OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AS ON 31.03.2026 AND FUND RAISING

Source: Dion Global

About Indowind Energy

Indowind Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108TN1995PLC032311 and registration number is 032311. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 161.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. K S Ravindranath
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. N K Haribabu
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Niranjan R Jagtap
    Independent Director
  • Dr. K R Shyamsundar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Sridhar
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Harilal Lakhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indowind Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Indowind Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indowind Energy is ₹9.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indowind Energy?

The Indowind Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indowind Energy?

The market cap of Indowind Energy is ₹146.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indowind Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indowind Energy are ₹9.38 and ₹8.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indowind Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indowind Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indowind Energy is ₹18.91 and 52-week low of Indowind Energy is ₹7.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indowind Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indowind Energy has shown returns of 0.55% over the past day, -5.8% for the past month, -15.19% over 3 months, -46.59% over 1 year, -10.25% across 3 years, and 7.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indowind Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indowind Energy are 0.00 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Indowind Energy News

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