Here's the live share price of Indowind Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indowind Energy
|-0.87
|-5.80
|-15.19
|-17.80
|-46.59
|-10.25
|7.12
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indowind Energy has declined 46.59% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Indowind Energy has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.25
|9.19
|10
|9.27
|9.24
|20
|9.35
|9.29
|50
|9.41
|9.44
|100
|9.42
|9.99
|200
|11.76
|11.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indowind Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.02%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 05:12 PM IST IST
|Indowind Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AS ON 30.06.2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:34 PM IST IST
|Indowind Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Indowind Energy - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 26.05.2026
|May 27, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Indowind Energy - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AS ON 31.03.2026
|May 19, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Indowind Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for APPROVAL OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AS ON 31.03.2026 AND FUND RAISING
Source: Dion Global
Indowind Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108TN1995PLC032311 and registration number is 032311. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 161.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indowind Energy is ₹9.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indowind Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indowind Energy is ₹146.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indowind Energy are ₹9.38 and ₹8.84.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indowind Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indowind Energy is ₹18.91 and 52-week low of Indowind Energy is ₹7.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indowind Energy has shown returns of 0.55% over the past day, -5.8% for the past month, -15.19% over 3 months, -46.59% over 1 year, -10.25% across 3 years, and 7.12% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indowind Energy are 0.00 and 0.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global