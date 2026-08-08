What is the share price of Indowind Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indowind Energy is ₹9.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Indowind Energy? The Indowind Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indowind Energy? The market cap of Indowind Energy is ₹146.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indowind Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indowind Energy are ₹9.38 and ₹8.84.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indowind Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indowind Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indowind Energy is ₹18.91 and 52-week low of Indowind Energy is ₹7.00 as on .

How has the Indowind Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The Indowind Energy has shown returns of 0.55% over the past day, -5.8% for the past month, -15.19% over 3 months, -46.59% over 1 year, -10.25% across 3 years, and 7.12% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indowind Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indowind Energy are 0.00 and 0.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global