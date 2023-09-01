Follow Us

INDOWIND ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹13.00 Closed
-1.52-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indowind Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.90₹13.25
₹13.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.65₹17.25
₹13.00
Open Price
₹13.25
Prev. Close
₹13.20
Volume
1,65,369

Indowind Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.2
  • R213.4
  • R313.55
  • Pivot
    13.05
  • S112.85
  • S212.7
  • S312.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.6413.14
  • 1014.5313.21
  • 2014.2913.19
  • 5014.7112.62
  • 10014.1612.25
  • 20017.4312.46

Indowind Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.76-5.8019.829.24-10.57327.91170.04
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48

Indowind Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

Indowind Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Rights issue
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
09 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
06 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indowind Energy Ltd.

Indowind Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L40108TN1995PLC032311 and registration number is 032311. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation, transmission and distribution. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Niranjan R Jagtap
    Chairman
  • Mr. K S Ravindranath
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. N K Haribabu
    Director & CFO
  • Dr. K R Shyamsundar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Harilal Lakhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. R Sridhar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Indowind Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indowind Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of Indowind Energy Ltd. is ₹139.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indowind Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indowind Energy Ltd. is -7.05 and PB ratio of Indowind Energy Ltd. is 0.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indowind Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indowind Energy Ltd. is ₹13.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indowind Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indowind Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indowind Energy Ltd. is ₹17.25 and 52-week low of Indowind Energy Ltd. is ₹8.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

