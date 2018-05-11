Indostar IPO subscribed over 100% as QIBs pick up huge chunks on last day of bidding

For the total issue size of 2,25,75,438 equity shares of Indostar Capital Finance IPO, the company received bids for as many as 3,11,20,076 equity shares. (Image: Company Website)

The initial public offering (IPO) of Indostar Capital Finance which opened on Wednesday, 9 May 2018, was subscribed over 100% in the mid-morning session on the last day of bidding led by heavy subscription by institutional buyers with about 4 hours left. As per latest data available with exchanges, Indostar Capital Finance has managed to garner Rs 1,844 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 570-572. Up until 1 pm, the IPO of Indostar Capital Finance was subscribed 1.3813 times with QIBs (Qualified Institutional Investors) leading the charge.

The quantum of 64,35,086 equity shares reserved for the QIBs got subscribed 3.5643 times, the 48,42,106 equity shares allocated for the NII (non-institutional investors) was subscribed 6.92% while the portion of 1,12,98,246 equity shares set aside for the retail investors was subscribed 69.28%. For the total issue size of 2,25,75,438 equity shares of Indostar Capital Finance IPO, the company received bids for as many as 3,11,20,076 equity shares.

Earlier on Tuesday this week, Indostar Capital Finance allocated 96,71,328 equity shares to anchor investors at an indicative price of Rs 572. The anchor investors include Sundaram Mutual Fund, HDFC Trustee Company, SBI Emerging Business Fund, Motilal Oswal Midcap 30 Fund, Reliance Capital Trustee Co Ltd, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, SBI Life Insurance Company and BNP Paribas Arbitrage. Following the issuance of equity shares to anchor investors, Indostar Capital Finance raised Rs 553.2 crore.

The equity shares of Indostar Capital Finance are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. Indostar Capital Finance appointed JM Financial Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt Ltd, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd as the book running lead managers while Link Intime India Pvt Ltd is the registrar to the issue.