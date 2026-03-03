Here's the live share price of Indosolar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indosolar has gained 168.07% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 90.09%.
Indosolar’s current P/E of 5.60x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indosolar
|-13.58
|-26.35
|-40.51
|-28.26
|90.09
|23.88
|169.91
|Gensol Engineering
|0
|-14.24
|-16.27
|-32.04
|-95.36
|-56.61
|-1.81
Over the last one year, Indosolar has gained 90.09% compared to peers like Gensol Engineering (-95.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Indosolar has outperformed peers relative to Gensol Engineering (-1.81%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|376.78
|364.59
|10
|395.08
|382.36
|20
|416.7
|402.92
|50
|441.51
|422.18
|100
|427.27
|379.34
|200
|215.81
|277.77
In the latest quarter, Indosolar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 21, 2026, 12:37 AM IST
|Indosolar - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
|Feb 21, 2026, 12:36 AM IST
|Indosolar - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jan 29, 2026, 7:22 PM IST
|Indosolar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jan 29, 2026, 7:21 PM IST
|Indosolar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jan 29, 2026, 7:19 PM IST
|Indosolar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Indosolar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101DL2005PLC134879 and registration number is 134879. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 323.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indosolar is ₹329.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indosolar is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indosolar is ₹1,370.63 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indosolar are ₹340.20 and ₹329.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indosolar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indosolar is ₹725.00 and 52-week low of Indosolar is ₹165.06 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indosolar has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -26.94% for the past month, -40.65% over 3 months, 90.09% over 1 year, 23.88% across 3 years, and 168.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indosolar are 5.60 and 5.59 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.