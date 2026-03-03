Facebook Pixel Code
Indosolar Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDOSOLAR

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Power

Here's the live share price of Indosolar along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹329.45 Closed
-4.99₹ -17.30
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Indosolar Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹329.45₹340.20
₹329.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹165.06₹725.00
₹329.45
Open Price
₹340.20
Prev. Close
₹346.75
Volume
12,058

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indosolar has gained 168.07% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 90.09%.

Indosolar’s current P/E of 5.60x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Indosolar Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indosolar		-13.58-26.35-40.51-28.2690.0923.88169.91
Gensol Engineering		0-14.24-16.27-32.04-95.36-56.61-1.81

Over the last one year, Indosolar has gained 90.09% compared to peers like Gensol Engineering (-95.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Indosolar has outperformed peers relative to Gensol Engineering (-1.81%).

Indosolar Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Indosolar Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5376.78364.59
10395.08382.36
20416.7402.92
50441.51422.18
100427.27379.34
200215.81277.77

Indosolar Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indosolar remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.06%, FII holding unchanged at 0.53%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Indosolar Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 21, 2026, 12:37 AM ISTIndosolar - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Postal_Ballot
Feb 21, 2026, 12:36 AM ISTIndosolar - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jan 29, 2026, 7:22 PM ISTIndosolar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jan 29, 2026, 7:21 PM ISTIndosolar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jan 29, 2026, 7:19 PM ISTIndosolar - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

About Indosolar

Indosolar Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101DL2005PLC134879 and registration number is 134879. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using solar energy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 323.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 41.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Viren Chimanlal Doshi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Pranjivan Mehta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Amit Ashok Paithankar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Anita Jaiswal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Dhirajlal Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Ramchand Chhabria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shiv Kumar Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Indosolar Share Price

What is the share price of Indosolar?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indosolar is ₹329.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indosolar?

The Indosolar is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indosolar?

The market cap of Indosolar is ₹1,370.63 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indosolar?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indosolar are ₹340.20 and ₹329.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indosolar?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indosolar stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indosolar is ₹725.00 and 52-week low of Indosolar is ₹165.06 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Indosolar performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indosolar has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -26.94% for the past month, -40.65% over 3 months, 90.09% over 1 year, 23.88% across 3 years, and 168.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indosolar?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indosolar are 5.60 and 5.59 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Indosolar News

