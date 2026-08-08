Here's the live share price of Indong Tea Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indong Tea Company
|0
|21.33
|5.20
|2.25
|-38.31
|-28.50
|-16.03
|Tata Consumer Products
|-0.07
|-3.81
|-6.11
|-7.29
|2.77
|9.35
|7.41
|CCL Products India
|-2.37
|-5.36
|-6.56
|10.51
|31.02
|22.56
|22.05
|The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation
|0.57
|-1.58
|-3.61
|-15.96
|-19.84
|13.09
|4.75
|Andrew Yule & Company
|-0.43
|8.33
|3.17
|24.67
|1.54
|2.16
|-0.22
|McLeod Russel (India)
|-6.01
|-9.43
|-18.97
|6.23
|33.59
|37.07
|10.09
|Goodricke Group
|1.34
|-0.88
|0.08
|12.53
|-16.72
|0.67
|-8.47
|Jay Shree Tea & Industries
|7.49
|2.43
|-10.39
|-0.34
|-21.70
|-0.25
|-6.47
|Rossell India
|-0.30
|0.88
|-2.73
|23.00
|-14.99
|-49.30
|-20.34
|Neelamalai Agro Industries
|3.08
|2.90
|-3.33
|-3.52
|-9.14
|-3.03
|3.62
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|2.63
|1.17
|-14.10
|1.38
|-30.99
|9.65
|12.43
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|0.92
|-4.38
|-11.33
|-9.45
|-30.84
|-14.49
|-16.80
|Bengal Tea and Fabrics
|2.72
|5.08
|-10.16
|-5.13
|6.32
|22.99
|12.24
|B&A
|-0.41
|19.09
|2.51
|1.11
|-7.78
|9.90
|10.99
|Norben Tea & Exports
|-3.05
|-9.70
|-2.93
|-24.72
|72.95
|102.91
|48.64
|James Warren Tea
|1.24
|-3.32
|-12.36
|-16.07
|-27.21
|3.07
|2.91
|Shri Vasuprada Plantations
|1.75
|-0.10
|-1.26
|-6.05
|-12.33
|12.35
|1.14
|Terai Tea Company
|-1.13
|0.12
|13.02
|15.31
|5.22
|20.91
|14.13
|Warren Tea
|-0.48
|-2.19
|21.15
|8.25
|-14.09
|-3.24
|-12.87
|Diana Tea Company
|9.55
|-0.42
|-5.17
|-4.59
|-12.41
|1.96
|2.39
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indong Tea Company has declined 38.31% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Indong Tea Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.45
|9.44
|10
|9.18
|9.18
|20
|8.71
|8.85
|50
|8.44
|8.82
|100
|9.54
|10.03
|200
|12.92
|13.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indong Tea Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 50.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|Indong Tea Company - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) & 29(3) Of The SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers)
|Jul 28, 2026, 06:30 PM IST IST
|Indong Tea Company - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Indong Tea Company - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirements) Regu
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Indong Tea Company - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) & 29(3) Of The SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers)
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Indong Tea Company - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Read With Regulation 6(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regu
Source: Dion Global
Indong Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01122WB1990PLC050506 and registration number is 050506. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of cucumbers, gherkins, aubergines, tomatoes, watermelons, cantaloupes , melons and other fruit-bearing vegetables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indong Tea Company is ₹9.10 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Indong Tea Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indong Tea Company is ₹17.67 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indong Tea Company are ₹9.10 and ₹9.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indong Tea Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indong Tea Company is ₹20.49 and 52-week low of Indong Tea Company is ₹6.95 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Indong Tea Company has shown returns of -5.7% over the past day, 21.33% for the past month, 5.2% over 3 months, -38.31% over 1 year, -28.5% across 3 years, and -16.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indong Tea Company are -21.41 and 0.29 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global