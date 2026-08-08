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Indong Tea Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDONG TEA COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Tea / Coffee

Here's the live share price of Indong Tea Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.10 Closed
-5.70₹ -0.55
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indong Tea Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.10₹9.10
₹9.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.95₹20.49
₹9.10
Open Price
₹9.10
Prev. Close
₹9.65
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

Indong Tea Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indong Tea Company		021.335.202.25-38.31-28.50-16.03
Tata Consumer Products		-0.07-3.81-6.11-7.292.779.357.41
CCL Products India		-2.37-5.36-6.5610.5131.0222.5622.05
The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation		0.57-1.58-3.61-15.96-19.8413.094.75
Andrew Yule & Company		-0.438.333.1724.671.542.16-0.22
McLeod Russel (India)		-6.01-9.43-18.976.2333.5937.0710.09
Goodricke Group		1.34-0.880.0812.53-16.720.67-8.47
Jay Shree Tea & Industries		7.492.43-10.39-0.34-21.70-0.25-6.47
Rossell India		-0.300.88-2.7323.00-14.99-49.30-20.34
Neelamalai Agro Industries		3.082.90-3.33-3.52-9.14-3.033.62
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company		2.631.17-14.101.38-30.999.6512.43
Dhunseri Tea & Industries		0.92-4.38-11.33-9.45-30.84-14.49-16.80
Bengal Tea and Fabrics		2.725.08-10.16-5.136.3222.9912.24
B&A		-0.4119.092.511.11-7.789.9010.99
Norben Tea & Exports		-3.05-9.70-2.93-24.7272.95102.9148.64
James Warren Tea		1.24-3.32-12.36-16.07-27.213.072.91
Shri Vasuprada Plantations		1.75-0.10-1.26-6.05-12.3312.351.14
Terai Tea Company		-1.130.1213.0215.315.2220.9114.13
Warren Tea		-0.48-2.1921.158.25-14.09-3.24-12.87
Diana Tea Company		9.55-0.42-5.17-4.59-12.411.962.39

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indong Tea Company has declined 38.31% compared to peers like Tata Consumer Products (2.77%), CCL Products India (31.02%), The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation (-19.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Indong Tea Company has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consumer Products (7.41%) and CCL Products India (22.05%).

Indong Tea Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indong Tea Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.459.44
109.189.18
208.718.85
508.448.82
1009.5410.03
20012.9213.03

Source: Dion Global

Indong Tea Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indong Tea Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 50.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indong Tea Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTIndong Tea Company - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) & 29(3) Of The SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers)
Jul 28, 2026, 06:30 PM IST ISTIndong Tea Company - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Of The SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Jul 17, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTIndong Tea Company - Disclosure Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirements) Regu
Jul 17, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTIndong Tea Company - Disclosure Under Regulation 29(2) & 29(3) Of The SEBI (Substantial Acquisition Of Shares And Takeovers)
Jul 17, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTIndong Tea Company - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Read With Regulation 6(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regu

Source: Dion Global

About Indong Tea Company

Indong Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01122WB1990PLC050506 and registration number is 050506. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of cucumbers, gherkins, aubergines, tomatoes, watermelons, cantaloupes , melons and other fruit-bearing vegetables. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 23.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hariram Garg
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Madanlal Garg
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Garg
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Rama Garg
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Nevatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akhil Kumar Mangalik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajnish Kumar Kansal
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Indong Tea Company Share Price

What is the share price of Indong Tea Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indong Tea Company is ₹9.10 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indong Tea Company?

The Indong Tea Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indong Tea Company?

The market cap of Indong Tea Company is ₹17.67 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indong Tea Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indong Tea Company are ₹9.10 and ₹9.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indong Tea Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indong Tea Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indong Tea Company is ₹20.49 and 52-week low of Indong Tea Company is ₹6.95 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Indong Tea Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indong Tea Company has shown returns of -5.7% over the past day, 21.33% for the past month, 5.2% over 3 months, -38.31% over 1 year, -28.5% across 3 years, and -16.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indong Tea Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indong Tea Company are -21.41 and 0.29 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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