INDONG TEA COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Plantations - Tea & Coffee | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.05 Closed
-4.52-0.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indong Tea Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.05₹21.80
₹20.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.88₹31.10
₹20.05
Open Price
₹21.80
Prev. Close
₹21.00
Volume
36,000

Indong Tea Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.22
  • R222.38
  • R322.97
  • Pivot
    20.63
  • S119.47
  • S218.88
  • S317.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.3620.76
  • 102.1821.32
  • 201.0922.55
  • 500.4423.79
  • 1000.2221.63
  • 2000.110

Indong Tea Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.52-19.48-32.086.71-8.03-8.03-8.03
1.42-1.446.4418.010.6353.83256.42
-0.60-2.17-5.177.2325.97139.29106.86
-1.50-12.692.1411.167.68-26.37-48.00
2.89-0.189.1720.144.78130.94115.58
13.5710.6778.3988.6581.35305.07470.04
-1.195.1520.9725.4124.5692.405.15
-2.578.4611.613.71-10.58-31.27-40.18
1.7110.1610.8912.34-3.2345.59-3.71
13.1036.5028.7331.381.5110.53-83.76
3.850.907.634.870.5438.105.52
1.05-2.600.07-2.63-13.77260.29166.25
-8.22-12.19-44.443.8772.58225.33108.23
-1.182.732.197.687.11116.05108.02
8.669.0615.8411.480.3772.0528.19
8.596.117.713.81-4.14-9.68-26.01
0.55-1.68-1.37-20.91-27.811.19-49.60
-2.76-3.91-1.213.0611.0991.9069.29
0.7614.6717.624.21-5.86132.6624.12
0.830.184.372.23-7.98143.0331.14

Indong Tea Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Indong Tea Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Indong Tea Company Ltd.

Indong Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01122WB1990PLC050506 and registration number is 050506. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of cucumbers, gherkins, aubergines, tomatoes, watermelons, cantaloupes , melons and other fruit-bearing vegetables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hariram Garg
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Madanlal Garg
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Garg
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Rama Garg
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Nevatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akhil Kumar Mangalik
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Indong Tea Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indong Tea Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Indong Tea Company Ltd. is ₹30.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indong Tea Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indong Tea Company Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Indong Tea Company Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indong Tea Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indong Tea Company Ltd. is ₹20.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indong Tea Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indong Tea Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indong Tea Company Ltd. is ₹31.10 and 52-week low of Indong Tea Company Ltd. is ₹11.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

