What is the share price of Indong Tea Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indong Tea Company is ₹9.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Indong Tea Company? The Indong Tea Company is operating in the Tea / Coffee Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indong Tea Company? The market cap of Indong Tea Company is ₹17.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indong Tea Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indong Tea Company are ₹9.10 and ₹9.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indong Tea Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indong Tea Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indong Tea Company is ₹20.49 and 52-week low of Indong Tea Company is ₹6.95 as on .

How has the Indong Tea Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Indong Tea Company has shown returns of -5.7% over the past day, 21.33% for the past month, 5.2% over 3 months, -38.31% over 1 year, -28.5% across 3 years, and -16.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indong Tea Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indong Tea Company are -21.41 and 0.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global