Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.52
|-19.48
|-32.08
|6.71
|-8.03
|-8.03
|-8.03
|1.42
|-1.44
|6.44
|18.01
|0.63
|53.83
|256.42
|-0.60
|-2.17
|-5.17
|7.23
|25.97
|139.29
|106.86
|-1.50
|-12.69
|2.14
|11.16
|7.68
|-26.37
|-48.00
|2.89
|-0.18
|9.17
|20.14
|4.78
|130.94
|115.58
|13.57
|10.67
|78.39
|88.65
|81.35
|305.07
|470.04
|-1.19
|5.15
|20.97
|25.41
|24.56
|92.40
|5.15
|-2.57
|8.46
|11.61
|3.71
|-10.58
|-31.27
|-40.18
|1.71
|10.16
|10.89
|12.34
|-3.23
|45.59
|-3.71
|13.10
|36.50
|28.73
|31.38
|1.51
|10.53
|-83.76
|3.85
|0.90
|7.63
|4.87
|0.54
|38.10
|5.52
|1.05
|-2.60
|0.07
|-2.63
|-13.77
|260.29
|166.25
|-8.22
|-12.19
|-44.44
|3.87
|72.58
|225.33
|108.23
|-1.18
|2.73
|2.19
|7.68
|7.11
|116.05
|108.02
|8.66
|9.06
|15.84
|11.48
|0.37
|72.05
|28.19
|8.59
|6.11
|7.71
|3.81
|-4.14
|-9.68
|-26.01
|0.55
|-1.68
|-1.37
|-20.91
|-27.81
|1.19
|-49.60
|-2.76
|-3.91
|-1.21
|3.06
|11.09
|91.90
|69.29
|0.76
|14.67
|17.62
|4.21
|-5.86
|132.66
|24.12
|0.83
|0.18
|4.37
|2.23
|-7.98
|143.03
|31.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Indong Tea Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01122WB1990PLC050506 and registration number is 050506. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Growing of cucumbers, gherkins, aubergines, tomatoes, watermelons, cantaloupes , melons and other fruit-bearing vegetables. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indong Tea Company Ltd. is ₹30.08 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indong Tea Company Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Indong Tea Company Ltd. is 0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indong Tea Company Ltd. is ₹20.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indong Tea Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indong Tea Company Ltd. is ₹31.10 and 52-week low of Indong Tea Company Ltd. is ₹11.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.