Here's the live share price of Indo Thai Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indo Thai Securities
|-53.31
|-55.93
|-67.54
|-59.94
|-46.54
|59.01
|69.58
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indo Thai Securities has declined 46.54% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo Thai Securities has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|207.97
|160.52
|10
|212.77
|182.53
|20
|215.55
|200.11
|50
|226.75
|222.26
|100
|254.09
|241.81
|200
|293.99
|251.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indo Thai Securities saw a drop in promoter holding to 56.06%, while DII stake decreased to 0.46%, FII holding rose to 1.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Indo Thai Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Indo Thai Securities - Indo Thai Securities Limited Has Informed The Exchange Regarding ''''Clarification On Price Movement''
|Jul 26, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Indo Thai Securities - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 26, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Indo Thai Securities - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:12 PM IST IST
|Indo Thai Securities - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Court Convened Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Indo Thai Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1995PLC008959 and registration number is 008959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Thai Securities is ₹99.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo Thai Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indo Thai Securities is ₹1,319.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Thai Securities are ₹99.35 and ₹99.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Thai Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Thai Securities is ₹470.00 and 52-week low of Indo Thai Securities is ₹99.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo Thai Securities has shown returns of -9.97% over the past day, -55.93% for the past month, -67.54% over 3 months, -46.54% over 1 year, 59.01% across 3 years, and 69.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Thai Securities are 19.23 and 4.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.
Source: Dion Global