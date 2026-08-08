What is the share price of Indo Thai Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Thai Securities is ₹99.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Indo Thai Securities? The Indo Thai Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Thai Securities? The market cap of Indo Thai Securities is ₹1,319.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo Thai Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Thai Securities are ₹99.35 and ₹99.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Thai Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Thai Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Thai Securities is ₹470.00 and 52-week low of Indo Thai Securities is ₹99.35 as on .

How has the Indo Thai Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Indo Thai Securities has shown returns of -9.97% over the past day, -55.93% for the past month, -67.54% over 3 months, -46.54% over 1 year, 59.01% across 3 years, and 69.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo Thai Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Thai Securities are 19.23 and 4.64 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global