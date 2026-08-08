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Indo Thai Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDO THAI SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Indo Thai Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹99.35 Closed
-9.97₹ -11.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indo Thai Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹99.35₹99.35
₹99.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹99.35₹470.00
₹99.35
Open Price
₹99.35
Prev. Close
₹110.35
Volume
59,637

Source: Dion Global

Indo Thai Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indo Thai Securities		-53.31-55.93-67.54-59.94-46.5459.0169.58
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indo Thai Securities has declined 46.54% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo Thai Securities has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Indo Thai Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indo Thai Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5207.97160.52
10212.77182.53
20215.55200.11
50226.75222.26
100254.09241.81
200293.99251.41

Source: Dion Global

Indo Thai Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indo Thai Securities saw a drop in promoter holding to 56.06%, while DII stake decreased to 0.46%, FII holding rose to 1.28%, and public shareholding moved up to 42.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indo Thai Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTIndo Thai Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Aug 04, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTIndo Thai Securities - Indo Thai Securities Limited Has Informed The Exchange Regarding ''''Clarification On Price Movement''
Jul 26, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTIndo Thai Securities - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 26, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTIndo Thai Securities - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 24, 2026, 10:12 PM IST ISTIndo Thai Securities - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of Court Convened Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Indo Thai Securities

Indo Thai Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1995PLC008959 and registration number is 008959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Parasmal Doshi
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Dhanpal Doshi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Bandi
    Whole-Time Director (Operations)
  • Mr. Amber Chaurasia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dharmendra Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sweta Sharma Pastaria
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indo Thai Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Indo Thai Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Thai Securities is ₹99.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indo Thai Securities?

The Indo Thai Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Thai Securities?

The market cap of Indo Thai Securities is ₹1,319.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo Thai Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Thai Securities are ₹99.35 and ₹99.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Thai Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Thai Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Thai Securities is ₹470.00 and 52-week low of Indo Thai Securities is ₹99.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indo Thai Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indo Thai Securities has shown returns of -9.97% over the past day, -55.93% for the past month, -67.54% over 3 months, -46.54% over 1 year, 59.01% across 3 years, and 69.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo Thai Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Thai Securities are 19.23 and 4.64 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.20 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Indo Thai Securities News

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