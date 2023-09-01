Follow Us

INDO THAI SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹227.00 Closed
-2.51-5.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indo Thai Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹226.00₹232.75
₹227.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹148.50₹480.35
₹227.00
Open Price
₹232.75
Prev. Close
₹232.85
Volume
2,976

Indo Thai Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1231.17
  • R2235.33
  • R3237.92
  • Pivot
    228.58
  • S1224.42
  • S2221.83
  • S3217.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5158.88227.09
  • 10155.74226.52
  • 20158229.3
  • 50164.86239.43
  • 100185.44252.06
  • 200261.75259.18

Indo Thai Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.13-4.32-11.12-23.8735.271,199.43349.06
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Indo Thai Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Indo Thai Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
05 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indo Thai Securities Ltd.

Indo Thai Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MP1995PLC008959 and registration number is 008959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Parasmal Doshi
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Dhanpal Doshi
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Rajendra Bandi
    Whole-Time Director (Operations)
  • Mr. Om Prakash Gauba
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Soni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shobha Santosh Choudhary
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Indo Thai Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Thai Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Indo Thai Securities Ltd. is ₹227.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indo Thai Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indo Thai Securities Ltd. is 68.66 and PB ratio of Indo Thai Securities Ltd. is 4.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indo Thai Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Thai Securities Ltd. is ₹227.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Thai Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Thai Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Thai Securities Ltd. is ₹480.35 and 52-week low of Indo Thai Securities Ltd. is ₹148.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

