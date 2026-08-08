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Indo Euro Indchem Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDO EURO INDCHEM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Indo Euro Indchem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.50 Closed
5.99₹ 0.48
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indo Euro Indchem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.02₹8.50
₹8.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.52₹19.00
₹8.50
Open Price
₹8.02
Prev. Close
₹8.02
Volume
2,502

Source: Dion Global

Indo Euro Indchem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indo Euro Indchem		0-19.05-18.27-39.24-33.33-27.68-2.67
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		11.8823.4717.8717.88-21.9029.0910.26
Kiri Industries		3.4411.85-0.88-17.20-25.2615.09-4.22
Indokem		7.1325.47-1.58-11.5588.0989.8976.25
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		-3.537.097.833.25-13.76-8.38-0.38
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		3.00-3.674.8514.4314.1129.9417.52
Ultramarine & Pigments		6.418.19-1.05-7.55-21.122.900.81
Sudarshan Colorants India		15.0716.1014.7513.15-28.98-2.80-6.82
Bhageria Industries		0.92-0.9325.7833.8419.7612.47-2.97
Amal		0.8719.6029.2733.86-25.7840.1817.78
Sadhana Nitro Chem		15.4110.0411.6483.4974.51-45.36-15.41
Bodal Chemicals		-2.7312.56-5.3634.010.98-3.52-9.55
Vipul Organics		2.40-4.9620.2915.299.8740.4015.34
Asahi Songwon Colors		-6.7743.9441.1861.4925.8417.800.04
Dynemic Products		0.7615.7910.0920.00-23.26-3.97-14.71
Poddar Pigments		0.8510.594.364.28-7.27-7.59-6.80
Indian Toners & Developers		0.94-18.39-8.20-3.23-8.04-8.435.62
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-0.37-6.20-15.64-31.91-52.57-29.5527.64
AksharChem (India)		15.2421.5936.6426.6011.463.69-9.34
Jaysynth Orgochem		-0.085.12-4.85-6.03-39.9334.2317.86

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indo Euro Indchem has declined 33.33% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo Euro Indchem has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).

Indo Euro Indchem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indo Euro Indchem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.88.42
109.18.73
209.389.15
5010.19.76
10010.0810.31
20011.3811.07

Source: Dion Global

Indo Euro Indchem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indo Euro Indchem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.59%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indo Euro Indchem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTIndo Euro Indchem - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For
Jul 30, 2026, 10:14 PM IST ISTIndo Euro Indchem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 15, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTIndo Euro Indchem - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026
May 15, 2026, 12:47 AM IST ISTIndo Euro Indchem - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financia
May 09, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTIndo Euro Indchem - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For T

Source: Dion Global

About Indo Euro Indchem

Indo Euro Indchem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1990PLC057190 and registration number is 057190. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vardhaman Chhaganlal Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshit Balwantrai Lakhani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yash Manish Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhavik Ashokkumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rima Bandyopadhyay
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indo Euro Indchem Share Price

What is the share price of Indo Euro Indchem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Euro Indchem is ₹8.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indo Euro Indchem?

The Indo Euro Indchem is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Euro Indchem?

The market cap of Indo Euro Indchem is ₹7.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo Euro Indchem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Euro Indchem are ₹8.50 and ₹8.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Euro Indchem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Euro Indchem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Euro Indchem is ₹19.00 and 52-week low of Indo Euro Indchem is ₹7.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indo Euro Indchem performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indo Euro Indchem has shown returns of 5.99% over the past day, -19.05% for the past month, -18.27% over 3 months, -33.33% over 1 year, -27.68% across 3 years, and -2.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo Euro Indchem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Euro Indchem are 24.50 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Indo Euro Indchem News

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