Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-18.29
|-60.46
|-62.23
|-48.97
|1.87
|23.58
|-23.08
|6.30
|2.02
|9.13
|3.33
|-19.96
|23.52
|130.48
|1.92
|2.11
|11.17
|34.73
|8.42
|13.36
|16.72
|7.59
|16.17
|30.24
|34.52
|19.22
|429.95
|416.46
|9.28
|-18.40
|-28.30
|-23.27
|-40.53
|536.50
|135.15
|2.10
|-2.48
|-4.55
|-0.32
|-44.12
|-47.65
|-52.42
|8.55
|16.56
|39.16
|30.27
|18.10
|72.54
|70.68
|16.93
|19.87
|31.22
|35.01
|-8.79
|25.27
|-30.09
|7.52
|7.55
|48.46
|49.67
|8.36
|23.92
|-12.57
|3.34
|7.71
|26.27
|27.79
|-6.52
|25.26
|10.65
|2.60
|0.32
|-6.63
|-15.17
|-32.67
|1,727.37
|1,754.70
|-1.96
|30.70
|19.56
|33.98
|10.36
|90.03
|135.19
|6.01
|7.69
|11.44
|35.00
|40.39
|95.93
|47.96
|4.80
|15.47
|21.37
|32.88
|-9.43
|95.83
|106.70
|-6.79
|-4.14
|2.42
|57.58
|55.27
|180.38
|53.88
|-5.09
|0.77
|17.78
|19.90
|-22.33
|19.43
|-14.68
|1.74
|-2.74
|-7.62
|-7.80
|55.69
|663.18
|537.72
|5.58
|1.39
|10.00
|9.49
|-20.19
|6.32
|-49.77
|-0.80
|28.40
|24.92
|28.52
|-5.42
|45.59
|-32.17
|2.82
|8.19
|6.44
|33.47
|4.73
|46.72
|-9.78
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Indo Euro Indchem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1990PLC057190 and registration number is 057190. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd. is ₹9.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd. is -222.45 and PB ratio of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd. is 0.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Euro Indchem Ltd. is ₹10.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Euro Indchem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd. is ₹38.00 and 52-week low of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd. is ₹10.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.