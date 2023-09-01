Follow Us

INDO EURO INDCHEM LTD.

Sector : Dyes & Pigments | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.90 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indo Euro Indchem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.36₹11.35
₹10.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.20₹38.00
₹10.90
Open Price
₹11.33
Prev. Close
₹10.90
Volume
33,889

Indo Euro Indchem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.39
  • R211.86
  • R312.38
  • Pivot
    10.87
  • S110.4
  • S29.88
  • S39.41

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.3812.04
  • 1021.9213.53
  • 2024.5516.94
  • 5018.0222.82
  • 10014.9324.62
  • 20014.2523.3

Indo Euro Indchem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-18.29-60.46-62.23-48.971.8723.58-23.08
6.302.029.133.33-19.9623.52130.48
1.922.1111.1734.738.4213.3616.72
7.5916.1730.2434.5219.22429.95416.46
9.28-18.40-28.30-23.27-40.53536.50135.15
2.10-2.48-4.55-0.32-44.12-47.65-52.42
8.5516.5639.1630.2718.1072.5470.68
16.9319.8731.2235.01-8.7925.27-30.09
7.527.5548.4649.678.3623.92-12.57
3.347.7126.2727.79-6.5225.2610.65
2.600.32-6.63-15.17-32.671,727.371,754.70
-1.9630.7019.5633.9810.3690.03135.19
6.017.6911.4435.0040.3995.9347.96
4.8015.4721.3732.88-9.4395.83106.70
-6.79-4.142.4257.5855.27180.3853.88
-5.090.7717.7819.90-22.3319.43-14.68
1.74-2.74-7.62-7.8055.69663.18537.72
5.581.3910.009.49-20.196.32-49.77
-0.8028.4024.9228.52-5.4245.59-32.17
2.828.196.4433.474.7346.72-9.78

Indo Euro Indchem Ltd. Share Holdings

Indo Euro Indchem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indo Euro Indchem Ltd.

Indo Euro Indchem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1990PLC057190 and registration number is 057190. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vardhaman Chhaganlal Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshit Balwantrai Lakhani
    Director
  • Mr. Dipak Kumar Prataprai Pandya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paresh Manganlal Valani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rima Bandyopadhyay
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indo Euro Indchem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd.?

The market cap of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd. is ₹9.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd. is -222.45 and PB ratio of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd. is 0.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Euro Indchem Ltd. is ₹10.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Euro Indchem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd. is ₹38.00 and 52-week low of Indo Euro Indchem Ltd. is ₹10.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

