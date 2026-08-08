Here's the live share price of Indo Euro Indchem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indo Euro Indchem
|0
|-19.05
|-18.27
|-39.24
|-33.33
|-27.68
|-2.67
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|11.88
|23.47
|17.87
|17.88
|-21.90
|29.09
|10.26
|Kiri Industries
|3.44
|11.85
|-0.88
|-17.20
|-25.26
|15.09
|-4.22
|Indokem
|7.13
|25.47
|-1.58
|-11.55
|88.09
|89.89
|76.25
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|-3.53
|7.09
|7.83
|3.25
|-13.76
|-8.38
|-0.38
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|3.00
|-3.67
|4.85
|14.43
|14.11
|29.94
|17.52
|Ultramarine & Pigments
|6.41
|8.19
|-1.05
|-7.55
|-21.12
|2.90
|0.81
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|15.07
|16.10
|14.75
|13.15
|-28.98
|-2.80
|-6.82
|Bhageria Industries
|0.92
|-0.93
|25.78
|33.84
|19.76
|12.47
|-2.97
|Amal
|0.87
|19.60
|29.27
|33.86
|-25.78
|40.18
|17.78
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|15.41
|10.04
|11.64
|83.49
|74.51
|-45.36
|-15.41
|Bodal Chemicals
|-2.73
|12.56
|-5.36
|34.01
|0.98
|-3.52
|-9.55
|Vipul Organics
|2.40
|-4.96
|20.29
|15.29
|9.87
|40.40
|15.34
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|-6.77
|43.94
|41.18
|61.49
|25.84
|17.80
|0.04
|Dynemic Products
|0.76
|15.79
|10.09
|20.00
|-23.26
|-3.97
|-14.71
|Poddar Pigments
|0.85
|10.59
|4.36
|4.28
|-7.27
|-7.59
|-6.80
|Indian Toners & Developers
|0.94
|-18.39
|-8.20
|-3.23
|-8.04
|-8.43
|5.62
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-0.37
|-6.20
|-15.64
|-31.91
|-52.57
|-29.55
|27.64
|AksharChem (India)
|15.24
|21.59
|36.64
|26.60
|11.46
|3.69
|-9.34
|Jaysynth Orgochem
|-0.08
|5.12
|-4.85
|-6.03
|-39.93
|34.23
|17.86
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indo Euro Indchem has declined 33.33% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (-21.90%), Kiri Industries (-25.26%), Indokem (88.09%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo Euro Indchem has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (10.26%) and Kiri Industries (-4.22%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.8
|8.42
|10
|9.1
|8.73
|20
|9.38
|9.15
|50
|10.1
|9.76
|100
|10.08
|10.31
|200
|11.38
|11.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indo Euro Indchem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.59%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Indo Euro Indchem - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For
|Jul 30, 2026, 10:14 PM IST IST
|Indo Euro Indchem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 15, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Indo Euro Indchem - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026
|May 15, 2026, 12:47 AM IST IST
|Indo Euro Indchem - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financia
|May 09, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|Indo Euro Indchem - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Audited Financial Results Of The Company For T
Source: Dion Global
Indo Euro Indchem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1990PLC057190 and registration number is 057190. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metals and metal ores. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Euro Indchem is ₹8.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo Euro Indchem is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indo Euro Indchem is ₹7.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Euro Indchem are ₹8.50 and ₹8.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Euro Indchem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Euro Indchem is ₹19.00 and 52-week low of Indo Euro Indchem is ₹7.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo Euro Indchem has shown returns of 5.99% over the past day, -19.05% for the past month, -18.27% over 3 months, -33.33% over 1 year, -27.68% across 3 years, and -2.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Euro Indchem are 24.50 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global