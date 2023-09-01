What is the Market Cap of Indo-City Infotech Ltd.? The market cap of Indo-City Infotech Ltd. is ₹11.43 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indo-City Infotech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Indo-City Infotech Ltd. is 174.44 and PB ratio of Indo-City Infotech Ltd. is 0.93 as on .

What is the share price of Indo-City Infotech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo-City Infotech Ltd. is ₹10.99 as on .