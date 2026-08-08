Here's the live share price of Indo-City Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indo-City Infotech
|-1.57
|-0.32
|13.64
|8.41
|21.24
|24.61
|22.67
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indo-City Infotech has gained 21.24% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo-City Infotech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.25
|12.19
|10
|12.55
|12.36
|20
|12.78
|12.65
|50
|13.22
|12.82
|100
|12.48
|12.6
|200
|12.26
|12.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indo-City Infotech saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.51%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.33%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Indo-City Infotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting.
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Indo-City Infotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 16, 2026, 02:09 AM IST IST
|Indo-City Infotech - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Quarter And Year Ended Audited Standalone Financial Results A
|May 04, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Indo-City Infotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 15Th May, 2026.
|Apr 07, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|Indo-City Infotech - Submission Of Certificate As Per Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requiremen
Source: Dion Global
Indo-City Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1992PLC068670 and registration number is 068670. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo-City Infotech is ₹12.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo-City Infotech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indo-City Infotech is ₹13.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo-City Infotech are ₹12.50 and ₹12.44.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo-City Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo-City Infotech is ₹17.95 and 52-week low of Indo-City Infotech is ₹9.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo-City Infotech has shown returns of 1.46% over the past day, -0.32% for the past month, 13.64% over 3 months, 21.24% over 1 year, 24.61% across 3 years, and 22.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo-City Infotech are 46.30 and 1.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global