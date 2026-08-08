What is the share price of Indo-City Infotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo-City Infotech is ₹12.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Indo-City Infotech? The Indo-City Infotech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo-City Infotech? The market cap of Indo-City Infotech is ₹13.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo-City Infotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo-City Infotech are ₹12.50 and ₹12.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo-City Infotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo-City Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo-City Infotech is ₹17.95 and 52-week low of Indo-City Infotech is ₹9.20 as on .

How has the Indo-City Infotech performed historically in terms of returns? The Indo-City Infotech has shown returns of 1.46% over the past day, -0.32% for the past month, 13.64% over 3 months, 21.24% over 1 year, 24.61% across 3 years, and 22.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo-City Infotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo-City Infotech are 46.30 and 1.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global