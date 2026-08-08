Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Indo-City Infotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDO-CITY INFOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Indo-City Infotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.50 Closed
1.46₹ 0.18
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Indo-City Infotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.44₹12.50
₹12.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.20₹17.95
₹12.50
Open Price
₹12.44
Prev. Close
₹12.32
Volume
10

Source: Dion Global

Indo-City Infotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indo-City Infotech		-1.57-0.3213.648.4121.2424.6122.67
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indo-City Infotech has gained 21.24% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo-City Infotech has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Indo-City Infotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indo-City Infotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.2512.19
1012.5512.36
2012.7812.65
5013.2212.82
10012.4812.6
20012.2612.33

Source: Dion Global

Indo-City Infotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indo-City Infotech saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.51%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.33%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Indo-City Infotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTIndo-City Infotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting.
Jul 09, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTIndo-City Infotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 16, 2026, 02:09 AM IST ISTIndo-City Infotech - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Submission Of Quarter And Year Ended Audited Standalone Financial Results A
May 04, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTIndo-City Infotech - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 15Th May, 2026.
Apr 07, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTIndo-City Infotech - Submission Of Certificate As Per Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requiremen

Source: Dion Global

About Indo-City Infotech

Indo-City Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1992PLC068670 and registration number is 068670. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aneel Banwari Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shashi Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Girdharilal Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Hariram Bubna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Indo-City Infotech Share Price

What is the share price of Indo-City Infotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo-City Infotech is ₹12.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indo-City Infotech?

The Indo-City Infotech is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo-City Infotech?

The market cap of Indo-City Infotech is ₹13.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo-City Infotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo-City Infotech are ₹12.50 and ₹12.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo-City Infotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo-City Infotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo-City Infotech is ₹17.95 and 52-week low of Indo-City Infotech is ₹9.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indo-City Infotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indo-City Infotech has shown returns of 1.46% over the past day, -0.32% for the past month, 13.64% over 3 months, 21.24% over 1 year, 24.61% across 3 years, and 22.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo-City Infotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo-City Infotech are 46.30 and 1.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Indo-City Infotech News

More Indo-City Infotech News
Market Pulse