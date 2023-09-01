Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Indo-City Infotech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDO-CITY INFOTECH LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.99 Closed
3.970.42
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indo-City Infotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.05₹10.99
₹10.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.03₹12.00
₹10.99
Open Price
₹10.05
Prev. Close
₹10.57
Volume
12,709

Indo-City Infotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.3
  • R211.62
  • R312.24
  • Pivot
    10.68
  • S110.36
  • S29.74
  • S39.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.0610.51
  • 106.189.69
  • 206.148.7
  • 506.227.69
  • 1006.347.22
  • 2007.96.96

Indo-City Infotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.1873.0774.4453.9280.16899.09408.80
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.496.536.7111.8316.92114.35199.35
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.726.1123.2518.0916.07115.9495.13
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Indo-City Infotech Ltd. Share Holdings

Indo-City Infotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indo-City Infotech Ltd.

Indo-City Infotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1992PLC068670 and registration number is 068670. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aneel Banwari Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shashi Aneel Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Brij Kishor Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Hariram Bubna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Indo-City Infotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indo-City Infotech Ltd.?

The market cap of Indo-City Infotech Ltd. is ₹11.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indo-City Infotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indo-City Infotech Ltd. is 174.44 and PB ratio of Indo-City Infotech Ltd. is 0.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indo-City Infotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo-City Infotech Ltd. is ₹10.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo-City Infotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo-City Infotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo-City Infotech Ltd. is ₹12.00 and 52-week low of Indo-City Infotech Ltd. is ₹5.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data