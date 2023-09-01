Follow Us

Indo Asia Finance Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDO ASIA FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.15 Closed
-3.04-0.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indo Asia Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.01₹11.70
₹11.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.14₹14.50
₹11.15
Open Price
₹11.01
Prev. Close
₹11.50
Volume
185

Indo Asia Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.56
  • R211.98
  • R312.25
  • Pivot
    11.29
  • S110.87
  • S210.6
  • S310.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.911.77
  • 109.4811.81
  • 209.3911.64
  • 509.8811.28
  • 10010.1811.18
  • 20011.6711.09

Indo Asia Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.8511.394.30-1.2411.06223.19209.72
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Indo Asia Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Indo Asia Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indo Asia Finance Ltd.

Indo Asia Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/04/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191TN1990PLC019060 and registration number is 019060. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Padam J Challani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. N Subramanian
    Director
  • Mr. Lakshmi Narashma Rao
    Director
  • Mrs. Swapna Pawan Kochar
    Woman Director

FAQs on Indo Asia Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Asia Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Indo Asia Finance Ltd. is ₹16.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indo Asia Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indo Asia Finance Ltd. is 15.73 and PB ratio of Indo Asia Finance Ltd. is 3.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indo Asia Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Asia Finance Ltd. is ₹11.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Asia Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Asia Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Asia Finance Ltd. is ₹14.50 and 52-week low of Indo Asia Finance Ltd. is ₹7.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

