Inditrade Capital Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDITRADE CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹53.99 Closed
0.970.52
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Inditrade Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.01₹56.14
₹53.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.50₹58.85
₹53.99
Open Price
₹53.47
Prev. Close
₹53.47
Volume
61,688

Inditrade Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R156.08
  • R258.18
  • R360.21
  • Pivot
    54.05
  • S151.95
  • S249.92
  • S347.82

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 537.5754.48
  • 1038.9853.39
  • 2039.2649.44
  • 5034.0941.04
  • 10032.0835.97
  • 20032.6733.6

Inditrade Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.7668.3094.9187.7993.86115.96-10.98
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Inditrade Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

Inditrade Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Inditrade Capital Ltd.

Inditrade Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120KL1994PLC008265 and registration number is 008265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Jhuma Guha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Kamalkishore Maliwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sudip Bandyopadhyay
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Radhakrishna Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhangshu Shekhar Biswal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brij Gopal Daga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K A Somasekharan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sivanandhan Dhanushkodi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Inditrade Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Inditrade Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of Inditrade Capital Ltd. is ₹126.09 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Inditrade Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Inditrade Capital Ltd. is 67.57 and PB ratio of Inditrade Capital Ltd. is 1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Inditrade Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inditrade Capital Ltd. is ₹53.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inditrade Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inditrade Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inditrade Capital Ltd. is ₹58.85 and 52-week low of Inditrade Capital Ltd. is ₹23.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

