What is the share price of Inditrade Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inditrade Capital is ₹2.73 as on .

What kind of stock is Inditrade Capital? The Inditrade Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inditrade Capital? The market cap of Inditrade Capital is ₹6.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Inditrade Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of Inditrade Capital are ₹2.73 and ₹2.47.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inditrade Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inditrade Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inditrade Capital is ₹7.56 and 52-week low of Inditrade Capital is ₹2.17 as on .

How has the Inditrade Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The Inditrade Capital has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 19.74% for the past month, -0.73% over 3 months, -60.15% over 1 year, -61.56% across 3 years, and -42.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inditrade Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inditrade Capital are -0.09 and 0.05 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global