Here's the live share price of Inditrade Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Inditrade Capital
|0
|19.74
|-0.73
|-37.24
|-60.15
|-61.56
|-42.50
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Inditrade Capital has declined 60.15% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Inditrade Capital has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.49
|2.57
|10
|2.47
|2.58
|20
|2.74
|2.83
|50
|3.73
|3.51
|100
|4.37
|4.19
|200
|5.28
|5.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Inditrade Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.19%, and public shareholding unchanged at 93.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 13, 2026, 06:24 AM IST IST
|Inditrade Capital - Intimation Of Submission Of Application For Reclassification Of A T Invofin India Private Limited From Pr
|Mar 13, 2026, 06:08 AM IST IST
|Inditrade Capital - Rectification Of Heading Regarding Application For Reclassification Under Listing Regulation 31A Of SEBI
|Mar 12, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Inditrade Capital - Intimation Of Submission Of Application For Reclassification Of Promoter To Public Category Under Regula
|Feb 26, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|Inditrade Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
|Feb 18, 2026, 02:10 AM IST IST
|Inditrade Capital - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
Source: Dion Global
Inditrade Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120KL1994PLC008265 and registration number is 008265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inditrade Capital is ₹2.73 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Inditrade Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Inditrade Capital is ₹6.38 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Inditrade Capital are ₹2.73 and ₹2.47.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inditrade Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inditrade Capital is ₹7.56 and 52-week low of Inditrade Capital is ₹2.17 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Inditrade Capital has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 19.74% for the past month, -0.73% over 3 months, -60.15% over 1 year, -61.56% across 3 years, and -42.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inditrade Capital are -0.09 and 0.05 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global