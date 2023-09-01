What is the Market Cap of Inditrade Capital Ltd.? The market cap of Inditrade Capital Ltd. is ₹126.09 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Inditrade Capital Ltd.? P/E ratio of Inditrade Capital Ltd. is 67.57 and PB ratio of Inditrade Capital Ltd. is 1.37 as on .

What is the share price of Inditrade Capital Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inditrade Capital Ltd. is ₹53.99 as on .