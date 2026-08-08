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Inditrade Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDITRADE CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Inditrade Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.73 Closed
5.00₹ 0.13
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Inditrade Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.47₹2.73
₹2.73
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.17₹7.56
₹2.73
Open Price
₹2.59
Prev. Close
₹2.60
Volume
50,398

Source: Dion Global

Inditrade Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Inditrade Capital		019.74-0.73-37.24-60.15-61.56-42.50
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Inditrade Capital has declined 60.15% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Inditrade Capital has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Inditrade Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Inditrade Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.492.57
102.472.58
202.742.83
503.733.51
1004.374.19
2005.285.53

Source: Dion Global

Inditrade Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Inditrade Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.19%, and public shareholding unchanged at 93.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Inditrade Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 13, 2026, 06:24 AM IST ISTInditrade Capital - Intimation Of Submission Of Application For Reclassification Of A T Invofin India Private Limited From Pr
Mar 13, 2026, 06:08 AM IST ISTInditrade Capital - Rectification Of Heading Regarding Application For Reclassification Under Listing Regulation 31A Of SEBI
Mar 12, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTInditrade Capital - Intimation Of Submission Of Application For Reclassification Of Promoter To Public Category Under Regula
Feb 26, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTInditrade Capital - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Statutory Auditors
Feb 18, 2026, 02:10 AM IST ISTInditrade Capital - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR

Source: Dion Global

About Inditrade Capital

Inditrade Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120KL1994PLC008265 and registration number is 008265. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sudip Bandyopadhyay
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jhuma Guha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K A Somasekharan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Radhakrishna Nair
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhangshu Shekhar Biswal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Brij Gopal Daga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sivanandhan Dhanushkodi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Inditrade Capital Share Price

What is the share price of Inditrade Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inditrade Capital is ₹2.73 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Inditrade Capital?

The Inditrade Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inditrade Capital?

The market cap of Inditrade Capital is ₹6.38 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Inditrade Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Inditrade Capital are ₹2.73 and ₹2.47.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inditrade Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inditrade Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inditrade Capital is ₹7.56 and 52-week low of Inditrade Capital is ₹2.17 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Inditrade Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The Inditrade Capital has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 19.74% for the past month, -0.73% over 3 months, -60.15% over 1 year, -61.56% across 3 years, and -42.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inditrade Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inditrade Capital are -0.09 and 0.05 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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