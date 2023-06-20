IndiGo, Tata Motors, HDFC Life, HCL Tech among 106 stocks to hit 52-week highs; 9 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex traded flat in the intraday session on Tuesday. The Nifty 50 was trading at 18,751.15 and Sensex at 63,133.10. The broader market indices were trading in green – Nifty Midcap 50 rose 0.35%, Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.42% and Nifty Midcap Select was up 0.42%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 109.95 points or 0.25% to 43,523.80, Nifty Media tanked 1.89% while Nifty Auto rose 0.41% and Nifty IT gained 0.45%. Suzlon, Reliance Power, Vodafone Idea, Yes Bank, ZEEL, IDFC First Bank, Tata Steel, Bank of Baroda and Zomato were the most active stocks.

NSE Nifty 50 – Top Gainers & Losers

HDFC Life, Tata Motors, Power Grid, HCL Tech, Eicher Motors, SBI Life, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra and Adani Enterprises were the top gainers while Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Divis Lab, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Cipla, SBIN, BPCL and ONGC were the losers.

Volume Gainers

Timken India, India Nippon Electricals, Nila Infrastructures, Amber Enterprises India, Orbit Exports, Jamna Auto Industries, Shilpa Medicare, Nila Spaces, Delta Manufacturing, Thyrocare Technologies, Mindteck (India), Dishman Carbogen Amcis, IIFL Securities, Global Vectra Helicorp, Energy Development Company, Archean Chemical Industries, Oil Country Tubular, HDFC Asset Management Company, Central Bank of India, ITI, Shemaroo Entertainment and Rane Brake Lining were among volume gainers.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Lexus Granito (India), M K Proteins, Sindhu Trade Links, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Reliance Communications, Siti Networks, Supreme Engineering and Viji Finance were among 9 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Apollo Micro Systems, Ashok Leyland, Asian Energy Services, Aurionpro Solutions, Axiscades Technologies, Baid Finserv, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bcl Industries, Care Ratings, CCL Products (India), Centum Electronics, CIE Automotive India, Crest Ventures, CSL Finance, Cummins India, Dixon Technologies (India), Dynamatic Technologies, eClerx Services, Engineers India, EPL, Exide Industries, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore, Geekay Wires, GE Power India, Gokaldas Exports, Gravita India, HCL Technologies, HDFC Life Insurance Company, HEG, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company, HPL Electric & Power, IKIO Lighting, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Ind-Swift Laboratories, International Conveyors, Iris Clothings, Isgec Heavy Engineering, ITD Cementation India, Inox Wind Energy, Jay Bharat Maruti, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, JBM Auto, Jindal Drilling And Industries, JITF Infralogistics, JSW Ispat Special Products, JSW Steel, Jupiter Wagons, Keerti Knowledge and Skills, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Kirloskar Industries, KPR Mill, LG Balakrishnan & Bros, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mankind Pharma, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Mindteck (India), Oil Country Tubular, Olectra Greentech, Par Drugs And Chemicals, Peninsula Land, PTC India Financial Services, Power Mech Projects, Precision Camshafts, PTC India, PTC Industries, Radico Khaitan, Rane Holdings, REC, Rico Auto Industries, Ramkrishna Forgings, Rane (Madras), Rolex Rings, Route Mobile, RPP Infra Projects, S&S Power Switchgears, Sandhar Technologies, Suratwwala Business Group, Servotech Power Systems, Shriram Pistons & Rings, Shriram Finance, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Sigma Solve, Sindhu Trade Links, Sintercom India, Skipper, Sarthak Metals, Subros, Sundaram Finance, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Talbros Automotive Components, TARC, Tata Motors, Tembo Global Industries, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Thangamayil Jewellery, TIPS Industries, TIitagarh Rail Systems, Virinchi, W S Industries (I), Zota Health Care among 106 stock to hit 52-week highs.