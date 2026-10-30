The InterGlobe Aviation share price surged over 4% on Friday, October 30, after its net loss for the September quarter narrowed year-on-year. Brokerages have maintained their positive outlook on the stock as they expect it to navigate near-term headwinds and continue to grow.

Global investment bank Jefferies, domestic brokerages Motilal Oswal and Nuvama Institutional Equities retained their ‘Buy’ calls on the stock, and project upside of up to 25%.

IndiGo Q2 earnings

InterGlobe Aviation reported a net loss of Rs 18,786 crore in Q2FY27, compared with a net loss of Rs 2,376 crore reported in Q1FY27. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 25,817 crore in the year ago period.

“Exceptionally high fuel costs and rupee depreciation, however, weighed on profitability,” IndiGo said in its release.

IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,363.8 crore, up 25.91% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 18,555.3 crore in Q2FY26.

ALSO READ 2 ‘underdog’ stocks Mukul Agrawal and Vijay Kedia just added to their portfolios

Jefferies on IndiGo: Unlikely to compromise prices

The global investment bank retained ‘Buy’ rating on the stock while reducing the price target by 3% to Rs 5,650. This implies an upside of 17% from the current price of Rs 4,810 apiece. Jefferies lowered its FY27 earnings per share (EPS) estimate by 9% and FY28 and FY29 views by 2% each.

The company’s September quarter results were soft, as expected, with strong yields partly offsetting higher fuel and other costs. IndiGo continues to prioritise pricing over capacity, and has guided for low-single-digit available seat kilometer (ASK) growth in the December quarter and in FY27. Its management eased concerns on costs excluding fuel and forex, though earnings remain sensitive to jet fuel prices.

“Capacity additions should slightly pick up in 2HFY27 after flat growth in 2Q. However, international mix is expected to remain weaker in 3Q as IndiGo exits wide-body operations following return of damp lease aircraft,” Jefferies said.

The investment bank added, “On potential government regulation of peak-time fares, mgmt highlighted that the fine print will be key and, given elevated fuel costs, IndiGo is unlikely to compromise on commercially rational pricing. Mgmt also sees considerable long-term ancillary revenue headroom, highlighting that Ryanair’s ancillary revenue/passenger is ~5x India’s, partly reflecting India’s bundled pricing model. Separately, mgmt reiterated that airport owners entering airlines would create a direct conflict of interest.”

Motilal Oswal on IndiGo: Confident in growth strategy

Motilal Oswal maintained its ‘Buy’ rating and has a target price of Rs 6,000, implying an upside of 25% from the current price.

The brokerage remains confident in IndiGo’s growth strategy, despite continued near-term headwinds from the West Asia airspace disruption, high fuel costs, and rupee depreciation. This positive outlook is underpinned by India’s strong domestic demand base and steadily expanding international network.

“Looking ahead, gradual normalisation of international operations, easing Pratt & Whitney-related groundings, fleet expansion (including A321XLR-led international deployment), and resilient demand trends are expected to support performance recovery over the coming quarters,” it added.

However, margin pressure is likely to persist in the near term due to high fuel costs and rupee depreciation. Motilal believes disciplined capacity deployment and free cash of Rs 39,900 crore will provide flexibility to navigate near-term volatility.

Nuvama on IndiGo: Converting near-term headwinds into lucrative opportunities

Nuvama also retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and has a target price of Rs 5,435. This implies an upside of 13% from the current price.

Nuvama believes Indigo is well placed to convert near-term headwinds into lucrative long-term opportunities by replicating its domestic playbook internationally with better spreads as India grows as a global hub.

The cost per available seat kilometer (CASK) rose 19% YoY for the September quarter, driven by increased fuel CASK as aviation turbine fuel prices soared on West Asia related geopolitical tensions, Nuvama said.

The company expects passenger revenue per available seat kilometer (PRASK) to increase in the December quarter on increased fares as it levies the fuel surcharge. “…we expect Q3 fuel CASK to surge ~25% QoQ given the recent flare-up in geopolitical tensions in West Asia with Brent crossing USD110/bbl and one-month price lag of domestic ATF (Q2 largely insulated), which could hamper Indigo’s profitability in near-term,” Nuvama said.

IndiGo: The way forward

While the company faces near term headwinds from the West Asia war, brokerages see its long-term growth strategy intact. The company’s success in the domestic markets can be replicated in international ones as well.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.