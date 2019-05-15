IndiGo, Spicejet shares rally after bagging slots, Jet Airways plunges 7%

By: |
Published: May 15, 2019 11:06:16 AM

Shares of Spicejet and IndiGo jumped on Wednesday morning after the private sector airlines bagged half of Jet Airways’ slots allotted so far.

Jet Airways CFO Amit Agarwal quitsShares of the cash-strapped carrier Jet Airways slumped to a fresh 52-week low.

Shares of Spicejet and IndiGo jumped on Wednesday morning after the private sector airlines bagged half of Jet Airways’ slots allotted so far. Shares of Interglobe Aviation, which runs the IndiGo airline gained by nearly 4% to hit the day’s high at Rs 1,623. Spicejet share price jumped by more than 9% to hit the day’s high at Rs 134.05. Meanwhile, shares of the cash-strapped carrier Jet Airways slumped to a fresh 52-week low. Jet Airways shares cracked nearly 7% to hit an intraday low of Rs 120.25 on BSE. The development comes after the firm saw high profile exits in a matter of two days. Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube resigned from the airline with immediate effect on Tuesday. Dube cited personal reasons for his departure even as Jet Airways continues to make desperate attempts for revival.

Earlier on Monday, Jet Airways deputy chief executive and chief financial officer (CFO) Amit Agarwal had also resigned due to personal reasons, with immediate effect.

Also read: Share market LIVE: Sensex up 110 points, Nifty above 11,250; Jet Airways plunges 6%, IndusInd Bank up

Meanwhile, low-cost carriers SpiceJet and IndiGo bagged more than half of Jet Airways’ vacant slots allocated so far, further diminishing hopes of a revival of Jet Airways. The MoCA (Civil Aviation Ministry) has granted 479 landing and take-off slots so far out of the totl of 766 held by Jet across all airports. Of these 479, SpiceJet bagged 130 market leader IndiGo received permission to operate 127 slots.

Taking stock of the development, Edelweiss Securities said that  SpiceJet is best placed to benefit from Jet’s grounding. According to the firm, SpiceJet is taking the greatest advantage of slots vacated by Jet Airways, especially in Tier I cities such as Mumbai. “While SpiceJet’s growth rate has converged up to the industry’s, we expect a significant portion of lost passengers as a result of Jet’s shutdown to flock to SpiceJet given the distribution of slots. This should cause growth at SpiceJet to return to 2–3x industry’s,” Edelweiss Securities noted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. IndiGo, Spicejet shares rally after bagging slots, Jet Airways plunges 7%
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition