IndiGo shares tank to 9-month low; should you buy or sell shares?

Shares of airline major IndiGo’s parent InterGlobe Aviation fell as much as 2.73% to Rs 1,070.1 their lowest since September 29, 2017. According to a Reuters report, the stock on Thursday broke below a symmetrical triangle pattern, suggesting that the stock may fall up to Rs 910.75, according to technical analysts. “Stock on Thursday broke below a symmetrical triangle pattern, suggesting, as long as Rs 1,084 is the resistance, it may fall up to Rs 910.75, the 86.4% retracement level, though some support is expected near Rs 981.2,” a Reuters report said.

There have been a lot of developments surrounding InterGlobe Aviation, with chief commercial officer Sanjay Kumar’s resignation coming closing on the heels of Aditya Ghosh’s high profile exit, less than two months ago. Notably, Chief strategy officer William Boulter will take over as chief commercial officer when Kumar leaves on 15 July, IndiGo said in a statement.

“The last 12 years at IndiGo have been the most satisfying and rewarding experience of my career. I am extremely proud to have been a part of commercial success of the airline,” Sanjay Kumar said. Earlier, the shares of Interglobe Aviation slumped last week, after Citi Research cut target price on the shares following media reports of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning IndiGo’s top. Notably, IndiGo denied the reports.

“We rate IndiGo shares as Sell. While the company continues to dominate the Indian air space in terms of share in traffic, there are clear headwinds to margins, which drive our negative view on the stock,” Citi Research said, slashing the target price on the shares to Rs 1,070 from Rs 1,240 earlier. IndiGo shares were trading at Rs 1,080.75, down by more than 2% since the day’s opening.