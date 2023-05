IndiGo shares gain 1% after reporting Q4 profit; should you buy, sell or hold Interglobe Aviation stock?

As IndiGo reported a second consecutive quarterly profit, analysts issued a buy call on Interglobe Aviation shares.

IndiGo shares gained 1.1% in trade on Monday to Rs 2,295.5.

Interglobe Aviation’s share price added 1.1% in early trade on Monday as the IndiGo airline operator reported a net profit for the second straight quarter – for the January-March quarter, compared to a net loss for the same period in the fiscal year 2022. The stock price touched a high of Rs 2,293.45, which is around Rs 40 lower from its 52-week high of Rs 2,332.95 per equity share. Analysts were positive on the stock outlook, with several recommending a ‘buy’ on IndiGo stock.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Follow us on facebook

twitter

instagram

telegram