Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the operator of the low-cost airline IndiGo, tumbled 91.10 points or 3.57% intra-day closing at Rs 2,458 on August 16. The stock price dipped almost 11.40% from its 52-week high of Rs 2,745.20 to Rs 2,432 intra-day. The fall in stock price was triggered by a block deal by the Gangwal family – the promoters, resulting in 5.1% stake offload of 5.1%, or approximately two crore shares.

“Indigo stock ended about 3.5% lower after a 4%+ lower opening at which the large exit deal by promoters was executed. A small recovery was seen from the deal price suggesting interested buying by funds expecting continued good performance from the company, ” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Indigo Stock Performance

The Indigo market cap stands at Rs 95.7K crore and the P/E ratio is 24.75. The share price has fallen by 4.34% in the last 5 days and 8.20% in the last one month, while it surged a whopping 30.59% in the last 6 months and is still up 20.33% year-to-date. The 52-week high for the stock is at Rs 2,745.10 on July 12, 2023, whereas the stock hit the 52-week low of Rs 1,776 on November 9, 2022.

In Q1FY24, InterGlobe Aviation reported its highest-ever quarterly post-tax profit of Rs 3,090.6 crore, owing to robust operational performance and favorable market conditions. Its subsidiary, IndiGo, reported a total income of Rs 17,160.9 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. This positive momentum stands in stark contrast to the 2022 June quarter when the airline incurred a loss of Rs 1,064.3 crore.