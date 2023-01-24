Indigo Paints, Thyrocare, Gland Pharma among 38 NSE stocks to hit 52-week low, 32 rises to 52-week high

Domestic equity indices were trading in green in the mid-day session on Tuesday. The Nifty pared early gains trading below 18,150 and Sensex below 61,100. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 23.15 points or 0.13% to 18,141.70 and BSE Sensex advanced 128.94 pts or 0.21% to 61,070.61. Most of the broader market indices were trading in red with Nifty Next 50 falling 0.11%, Nifty Midcap 50 down 0.44%, Nifty Midcap 100 down 0.27%, Nifty Smallcap 100 down 0.22% and Nifty LargeMidcap 50 down 0.06% while Nifty 100 was up 0.12%, Nifty Smallcap 50 up 0.10% and Nifty Total Market up 0.04%. The sectoral indices were trading mixed with Bank Nifty down 0.06%, Nifty Metal down 0.34%, Nifty Pharma down 0.66%, Nifty PSU Bank down 0.63%, Nifty Realty down 1.45% and Nifty Oil &Gas down 0.26%. The most active NSE equities were Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Route Mobile Ltd, Nykaa, Infosys and Persistent Systems Ltd.

NSE Nifty 50 gainers & losers

Tata Motors, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, Asian Paint, Infosys, Titan, HDFC, HDFC Life, TCS and Maruti Suzuki were the top gainers while Axis Bank, Power Grid, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Grasim, SBI Life, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank and Dr Reddy were the top losers.

NSE 52-week highs/lows

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Bharat Bijlee, Deep Industries, Dynacons Systems & Solutions, Gravita India, Lloyds Steels Industries, Landmark Cars, PTC India, Servotech Power Systems and Touchwood Entertainment Ltd were among 32 equities that hit a 52-week high. On the flip side, Balaji Amines, Gland Pharma, India Motor Parts and Accessories, Indigo Paints, Kamdhenu Ventures, Piramal Pharma, Saregama India, Thyrocare Technologies, Bharat Rasayan and Lasa Supergenerics were among 38 equities that hit 52-week low.

Volume Toppers & Gainers

Infosys, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries Ltd, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Tata Steel were the volume toppers on BSE. Route Mobile, Smartlink Holdings, Selan Exploration Technology, Trigyn Technologies, Medplus Health Services, Allsec Technologies, Dilip Buildcon, Steelcast, Happiest Minds Technologies and Shoppers Stop were the volume gainers on NSE.