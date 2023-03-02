Indigo Paints, Cipla, Relaxo Footwears among 47 NSE stocks to touch 52-week lows, 19 stocks hit 52-week highs

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty fell in trade on Thursday. Nifty dropped 130 points to 17,320 while Sensex lost 0.85% at 58,909. The broader markets were largely in red, however few Nifty Small Cap indices eked out marginal gains. Sectorally, Nifty Realty, Oil & Gas and PSU Bank were the only winners, Nifty IT tanked 1.26% with Infosys and TCS leading the index’s losses. Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Ports, BPCL, with Adani Enterprises up 2.87%. The biggest laggards are Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, TCS, Infosys, with Axis Bank down 1.96%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 74 stocks hit their upper price band. Adani Wilmar, Adani Transmission, Titagarh Wagons, NMDC Steel, NDTV, Adani Green, PC Jeweller, Rane Engine Valve, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Jupiter Wagons were among the scrips. 27 stocks hit their lower price band including Vinny Overseas, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Servotech Power Systems, Andhra Cements, KBC Global, Indiabulls Enterprises, TGB Banquets and Hotels. Additionally, 22 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 19 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Procter & Gamble Health, ION Exchange (India), Foseco India , Kirloskar Industries, Sonata Software, Krishana Phoschem, Jindal Stainless (Hisar), ShreeOswal Seeds And Chemicals, Zen Technologies, Goyal Aluminiums, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Raj Rayon Industries, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Tarmat, Fourth Dimension Solutions, NMDC Steel among others.

Alternatively, 47 stocks including Indigo Paints, Cipla, Relaxo Footwears, SMS Lifesciences India, Avanti Feeds, Laurus Labs, Sundaram Brake Linings, Kfin Technologies, SEL Manufacturing Company, Consolidated Finvest & Holdings, Black Box, Poddar Housing and Development, Art Nirman, Suven Life Sciences, Inspirisys Solutions, Arihant Capital Markets are at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

Rane Engine Valve, Suprajit Engineering, Ajanta Pharma, Quess Corp, Accuracy Shipping, Vaswani Industries, Uniinfo Telecom Services, Titagarh Wagons, Kshitij Polyline are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.