Here's the live share price of Indifra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indifra has declined 27.61% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -12.82%.
Indifra’s current P/E of -25.05x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indifra
|-5.23
|-6.85
|-9.93
|-9.03
|-12.82
|-41.63
|-27.61
|GAIL (India)
|-1.66
|1.39
|-3.05
|-7.27
|7.15
|16.18
|11.00
|Gujarat Gas
|-1.81
|-5.11
|-3.60
|-10.01
|7.00
|-7.89
|-6.25
|Gujarat State Petronet
|-1.30
|-0.55
|-0.71
|-0.94
|11.69
|2.55
|1.58
|Positron Energy
|-6.44
|-12.90
|-36.16
|-52.12
|-49.09
|-31.89
|-20.58
Over the last one year, Indifra has declined 12.82% compared to peers like GAIL (India) (7.15%), Gujarat Gas (7.00%), Gujarat State Petronet (11.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Indifra has underperformed peers relative to GAIL (India) (11.00%) and Gujarat Gas (-6.25%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.2
|14.15
|10
|14.46
|14.4
|20
|14.77
|14.76
|50
|15.93
|15.56
|100
|16.46
|16.7
|200
|19.32
|20.53
In the latest quarter, Indifra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 32.44% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Indifra fact sheet for more information
Indifra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/05/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200GJ2009PLC056995 and registration number is 056995. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gas Transmission/Marketing. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indifra is ₹13.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indifra is operating in the Petroleum Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Indifra is ₹9.91 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indifra are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indifra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indifra is ₹24.50 and 52-week low of Indifra is ₹12.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Indifra has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.85% for the past month, -9.93% over 3 months, -12.82% over 1 year, -41.63% across 3 years, and -27.61% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indifra are -25.05 and 0.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.