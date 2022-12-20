Indices halt losing streak as auto, consumer stocks shine

By Siddhant Mishra

The Indian benchmarks jumped back into green territory on Monday amid mixed global cues and value-buying. The Sensex jumped 468.38 points, or 0.76%, to end at 61,806.19, while the Nifty50 gained 151.45 points, or 0.83%, to close at 18,420.45.

“Optimism in European markets and short covering helped local benchmarks bounce back even as other Asian peers languished in negative territory. Despite the recovery, investors lack confidence after the recent US Federal Reserve’s indication of more rate hikes. Selective buying will continue to be the mantra of investors till the worries of interest rates subside,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

Among Sensex stocks, M&M led the way with a gain of almost 3%, with PowerGrid rising 2.58%. The HDFC twins also ended the day with gains, while index heavyweight Reliance Industries rose 1.36%.

Also read: KFin Technologies IPO subscription status: Issue past half-way mark, institutions quota nearly full on Day 1

However, IT stocks continued to remain under pressure following Accenture’s guidance that came below analyst estimates. TCS was the biggest laggard, down 1.13%, with Infosys and Wipro also closed in the red.

All sectoral indices ended in the green, except the BSE Teck, with the auto index gaining 1.67% and FMCG rising 1.43%. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.67% and 0.29%, respectively.

A total of 2,044 stocks advanced on the BSE, with 1,581 stocks declining.

Adani Ports and Adani Enterprises scored maximum gains among Nifty stocks, rising 4% an 3%, respectively. Auto stocks also gained, with M&M up almost 3%, and Eicher and Bajaj Auto both gaining over 2%. TCS remained the biggest loser, down over 1%, with Infosys also closing in the red. Nestle and Britannia gained almost 1.9%, with HUL up over 1.5%.

Also read: Markets tomorrow: Nifty to be range-bound until it tops 18,600, seek opportunities in midcaps, select stocks

DIIs continued being net buyers, pumping in ₹687.38 crore, while FIIs remained net sellers, taking out ₹538.10 crore. “Despite weak global cues, Indian equities have shown resilience and remained firm. In the absence of any major trigger, we expect markets to move sideways with support base buying at lower levels. Capital goods, construction and infra sector should be in focus with improvement in project ordering activity and also interest in the space ahead of upcoming union budget. Also, the Oil & Gas and sugar sectors are likely to stay in focus after the positive news flow,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head (Retail Research), Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Brent crude was trading at just below $80 a barrel, as of 5pm (IST), with prices bouncing back following optimism over recovery in the Chinese economy and demand.