Benchmark equity indices ended higher for the third straight session on Friday, aided by favourable global cues, buying in select heavyweight stocks, and easing concerns over the US interest-rate outlook.

The Sensex rose 261.79 points, or 0.34 %, to close at 77,763.91, while the Nifty gained 95.15 points, or 0.39 %, to settle at 24,270.85.

Over the past three sessions, the Sensex and the Nifty have gained 1.68 % and 1.70 %, respectively.

For the week, the Sensex advanced 0.86 per cent and the Nifty rose 0.89 per cent, extending their winning run to a fourth consecutive week. The broader BSE MidCap and BSE SmallCap indices outperformed, gaining 0.80 per cent and 1.51 per cent, respectively.

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“With several overhangs easing during the week, Indian equities shifted from defensive caution at the start to growing optimism by the close,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments.

Macro Turnaround

According to Nair, concerns over the durability of the US-Iran peace arrangement, muted expectations ahead of the earnings season, and an uneven start to the monsoon had prompted profit booking early in the week. Sentiment, however, improved as geopolitical tensions eased and global monetary policy expectations turned more supportive.

Easing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz weighed on crude oil prices, while dovish remarks from the US Federal Reserve chair and softer US labour market data reinforced expectations of a more accommodative global interest-rate environment, he added.

“Technically, the Nifty has finally broken out of its consolidation range of 23,800-24,200 and moved closer to the next key hurdle, the 200-day EMA,” said Ajit Mishra, senior vice-president (research) at Religare Broking.

While the broader trend has turned positive, the pace of gains could remain gradual as the index approaches a key resistance zone between 24,450 and 24,600, where the 200-day exponential moving average coincides with the previous swing high, Mishra said.

Investors’ wealth increased by Rs 5.08 lakh crore during the week, with the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rising to Rs 480.25 lakh crore.

Market breadth remained positive through most of the week, with advancing stocks outnumbering decliners on all trading days except Monday.

Among sectoral indices, realty, pharma, healthcare, FMCG and consumer durables were the top performers, with gains of up to 7.81%. Banking was the only major laggard.

Foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth Rs 4,179.12 crore during the week, while domestic institutional investors remained stronger buyers, investing Rs 12,633.54 crore.

Among Sensex constituents, Eternal, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki and Adani Ports were the top gainers, rising by up to 10.24 % . L&T, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra and M&M were the top losers, falling by as much as 4.58 %.