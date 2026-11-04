Benchmark equity indices extended their winning streak for the fifth consecutive session on Wednesday, gaining about 0.6% on moderating crude oil prices and hopes of de-escalation in the US-Iran conflict following the Democratic Party’s sweeping victory in the US midterm elections. On the domestic front, better-than-expected quarterly earnings and a four-month high in the services PMI in October also boosted investor sentiment.

The Sensex gained 383.55 points or 0.50%, settling at 77,301.40. This marked the first time since late February that the index closed above its 200-day moving average.

The Nifty rose 149.75 points or 0.63%, ending the session at 23,960.60.

“The Nifty may witness some consolidation after five consecutive sessions of gains, particularly as the index approaches a crucial long-term moving-average hurdle, the 200-DEMA,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking.

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Over the past five sessions, the Sensex and Nifty have gained 5.54% and 5.56%, respectively.

Foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth Rs 7,284.03 crore and domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 3,712.23 crore respectively, as per provisional data by the exchanges.

“Post the US midterm elections, investor focus will shift to the US administration’s next course of action on West Asia, as any further escalation or diplomatic progress could significantly influence crude oil prices and global market sentiment in the near term,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“The US midterm outcome improved global sentiment, raising expectations of a more measured approach to trade and tariff policies and potentially supporting FII flows into emerging markets,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

Domestically, optimism over possible tax relief in the upcoming Union Budget, better-than-expected quarterly earnings and resilient festive consumption added momentum to the rally, Nair added.

Market breadth remained positive for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, with 3,074 stocks advancing against 1,313 declining on the BSE. The broader Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices surged 1.55% and 2%, respectively, outperforming the benchmark indices.

Realty, metals, consumer durables, oil and gas, and FMCG were the top-performing sectors. In contrast, the Nifty IT index was the sole sectoral laggard, declining 1.5%. It tracked a broader sell-off in Asian technology stocks amid concerns over rising artificial intelligence spending and potential regulatory scrutiny following the US election outcome.

Investors’ wealth increased by Rs 6.62 lakh crore to Rs 493.44 lakh crore.

Going ahead, the performance of the banking pack, particularly leading private sector banks, will be critical in sustaining the recovery and helping the Nifty build a stronger base. The index could then inch towards 24,200, followed by the 24,400–24,700 zone, while the 23,200–23,500 range is expected to provide immediate support, Mishra said.

Improving earnings visibility and healthy domestic demand should keep the near-term market bias constructive, although geopolitical risks and crude oil volatility could trigger intermittent profit booking, Nair said.