India’s equity market cap surged 22 fold in last 25 years while economy grew 10 times: Morgan Stanley

By: | Updated: November 1, 2018 12:01 PM

While Indian economy at $2.6 trillion has made rapid progress and surged about 10 times in the last 25 years, the equity market cap has grown by a whopping 22 times, notes Gokul Laroia of Morgan Stanley.

According to a recent Morgan Stanley report, market-capitalisation of Indian equities is likely to top .1 trillion by 2027, up from .3 trillion in 2017.

"Morgan Stanley entered India in 1993, when India was a $260 billion economy, and a $90 billion market cap. The market cap has grown 22 times, while the economy has grown 10 times. That's taken 25 years. Our expectation is that in the next 10 years, India becomes a $5-6 trillion economy," Gokul Laroia, Co-CEO, Asia Pacific told in an interview to CNBC TV18.  

According to a recent Morgan Stanley report, market-capitalisation of Indian equities is likely to top $6.1 trillion by 2027, up from $2.3 trillion in 2017. “Within the Asian region, India’s equity market is expected to grow the fastest of the major markets at 10.1% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), reaching $6.1 trillion by 2027. Market-cap of China/Hong Kong equities combined will increase at a 7.9 per cent CAGR from $13.8 trillion currently to $30 trillion, almost the current size of US equity market-cap of $31 trillion. Japan would be the next largest equity market at $8 trillion,” the firm’s report titled Asia’s Financial Acceleration – Moving Centre Stage said. The report was released in March 2018, and was co-authored by Jonathan Garner, their chief Asia & emerging markets equity strategist.

Morgan Stanley also estimates that the combined market-cap of Asian equities will double to $56 trillion over the next 10 years. This scorching pace of growth, will put Asia at the top, ahead of North America as the world’s largest equity market region by 2027.

According to a report by Morgan Stanley in September-17, India is expected to be a rise to a $6 trillion economy — the third largest in the world — in the next 10 years, mainly aided by digitisation.  India’s digitisation drive would provide a boost of 50-75 basis points to GDP growth in the coming decade, noted the report. “We estimate that digitisation will provide a boost of 50-75 basis points to GDP growth and forecast that India will grow to $6 trillion economy and achieve upper-middle income status by by 2026-27,” the report noted.

