What is the share price of IndiaNivesh? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IndiaNivesh is ₹6.57 as on .

What kind of stock is IndiaNivesh? The IndiaNivesh is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IndiaNivesh? The market cap of IndiaNivesh is ₹24.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of IndiaNivesh? Today’s highest and lowest price of IndiaNivesh are ₹6.58 and ₹6.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IndiaNivesh? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IndiaNivesh stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IndiaNivesh is ₹10.00 and 52-week low of IndiaNivesh is ₹5.27 as on .

How has the IndiaNivesh performed historically in terms of returns? The IndiaNivesh has shown returns of -0.15% over the past day, -6.01% for the past month, -22.52% over 3 months, -23.78% over 1 year, -45.94% across 3 years, and -15.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IndiaNivesh? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IndiaNivesh are -2.75 and -0.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global