Here's the live share price of IndiaNivesh along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|IndiaNivesh
|0.77
|-6.01
|-22.52
|-27.72
|-23.78
|-45.94
|-15.39
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, IndiaNivesh has declined 23.78% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, IndiaNivesh has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.45
|6.41
|10
|6.54
|6.49
|20
|6.76
|6.65
|50
|7.06
|6.96
|100
|7.37
|7.27
|200
|7.63
|7.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, IndiaNivesh remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.88%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|IndiaNivesh - Board Meeting Intimation for That The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On 1
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|IndiaNivesh - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 03:07 AM IST IST
|IndiaNivesh - Financial Result For Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 30, 2026, 02:59 AM IST IST
|IndiaNivesh - Board Meeting Outcome for Pursuant To The Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure R
|May 25, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|IndiaNivesh - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Friday 29Th May 2026
Source: Dion Global
IndiaNivesh Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1931 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99500MH1931PLC001493 and registration number is 001493. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IndiaNivesh is ₹6.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IndiaNivesh is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of IndiaNivesh is ₹24.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of IndiaNivesh are ₹6.58 and ₹6.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IndiaNivesh stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IndiaNivesh is ₹10.00 and 52-week low of IndiaNivesh is ₹5.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The IndiaNivesh has shown returns of -0.15% over the past day, -6.01% for the past month, -22.52% over 3 months, -23.78% over 1 year, -45.94% across 3 years, and -15.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IndiaNivesh are -2.75 and -0.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global