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IndiaNivesh Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIANIVESH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of IndiaNivesh along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.57 Closed
-0.15₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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IndiaNivesh Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.25₹6.58
₹6.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.27₹10.00
₹6.57
Open Price
₹6.58
Prev. Close
₹6.58
Volume
569

Source: Dion Global

IndiaNivesh Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
IndiaNivesh		0.77-6.01-22.52-27.72-23.78-45.94-15.39
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, IndiaNivesh has declined 23.78% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, IndiaNivesh has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

IndiaNivesh Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

IndiaNivesh Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.456.41
106.546.49
206.766.65
507.066.96
1007.377.27
2007.637.88

Source: Dion Global

IndiaNivesh Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, IndiaNivesh remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.88%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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IndiaNivesh Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTIndiaNivesh - Board Meeting Intimation for That The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held On 1
Jul 15, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTIndiaNivesh - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 03:07 AM IST ISTIndiaNivesh - Financial Result For Financial Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 30, 2026, 02:59 AM IST ISTIndiaNivesh - Board Meeting Outcome for Pursuant To The Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure R
May 25, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTIndiaNivesh - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Friday 29Th May 2026

Source: Dion Global

About IndiaNivesh

IndiaNivesh Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1931 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99500MH1931PLC001493 and registration number is 001493. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Nuwal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Nuwal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Duwarka Pareek
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kaushik Shah
    Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Pareek
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jeny Gowadia
    Independent Director

FAQs on IndiaNivesh Share Price

What is the share price of IndiaNivesh?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IndiaNivesh is ₹6.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is IndiaNivesh?

The IndiaNivesh is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of IndiaNivesh?

The market cap of IndiaNivesh is ₹24.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of IndiaNivesh?

Today’s highest and lowest price of IndiaNivesh are ₹6.58 and ₹6.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IndiaNivesh?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IndiaNivesh stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IndiaNivesh is ₹10.00 and 52-week low of IndiaNivesh is ₹5.27 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the IndiaNivesh performed historically in terms of returns?

The IndiaNivesh has shown returns of -0.15% over the past day, -6.01% for the past month, -22.52% over 3 months, -23.78% over 1 year, -45.94% across 3 years, and -15.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of IndiaNivesh?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of IndiaNivesh are -2.75 and -0.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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