Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

IndiaNivesh Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDIANIVESH LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹37.49 Closed
-0.61-0.23
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

IndiaNivesh Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.85₹38.00
₹37.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.28₹80.70
₹37.49
Open Price
₹38.00
Prev. Close
₹37.72
Volume
3,700

IndiaNivesh Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R138.38
  • R239.26
  • R340.53
  • Pivot
    37.11
  • S136.23
  • S234.96
  • S334.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 570.0538.32
  • 1072.238.93
  • 2069.8740.01
  • 5071.9743.08
  • 10073.5746.69
  • 20052.1549.93

IndiaNivesh Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.04-12.39-28.28-37.52-46.6753.02-29.26
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

IndiaNivesh Ltd. Share Holdings

IndiaNivesh Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About IndiaNivesh Ltd.

IndiaNivesh Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1931 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99500MH1931PLC001493 and registration number is 001493. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Nuwal
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dinesh Nuwal
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Sona Hadkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Pareek
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Duwarka Pareek
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Neelam Tater
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on IndiaNivesh Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of IndiaNivesh Ltd.?

The market cap of IndiaNivesh Ltd. is ₹141.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of IndiaNivesh Ltd.?

P/E ratio of IndiaNivesh Ltd. is 140.04 and PB ratio of IndiaNivesh Ltd. is -3.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of IndiaNivesh Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for IndiaNivesh Ltd. is ₹37.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of IndiaNivesh Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which IndiaNivesh Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of IndiaNivesh Ltd. is ₹80.70 and 52-week low of IndiaNivesh Ltd. is ₹33.28 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data