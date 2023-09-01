Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Indian Sucrose Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15424PB1990PLC010903 and registration number is 010903. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 442.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indian Sucrose Ltd. is ₹129.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indian Sucrose Ltd. is 4.35 and PB ratio of Indian Sucrose Ltd. is 0.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Sucrose Ltd. is ₹74.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Sucrose Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Sucrose Ltd. is ₹95.90 and 52-week low of Indian Sucrose Ltd. is ₹49.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.