Here's the live share price of Indian Sucrose along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indian Sucrose
|2.61
|2.97
|-10.02
|8.43
|-20.73
|-2.48
|6.17
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indian Sucrose has declined 20.73% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Sucrose has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|73.56
|74.97
|10
|74.17
|74.53
|20
|74.05
|74.42
|50
|74.87
|74.75
|100
|75.12
|75.36
|200
|76.33
|78.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indian Sucrose remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:33 PM IST IST
|Indian Sucrose - Report On Transfer Request Of Physical Shares Re-Lodged Under The Special Window
|Jul 06, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|Indian Sucrose - Report On Transfer Request Of Physical Shares Re - Lodged Under The Special Window
|Jul 03, 2026, 05:03 PM IST IST
|Indian Sucrose - Certificate Pursuant To Regulation 74(5) Of SEBI (Depositories And Participants) Regulations, 2018 For The Q
|Jun 23, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Indian Sucrose - Intimation To The Shareholders Holding Shares In Physical Form To Furnish Valid PAN, KYC Details, Nomination
|Jun 06, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Indian Sucrose - Report On Transfer Request Of Physical Shares Re -Lodged Under The Special Window
Source: Dion Global
Indian Sucrose Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15424PB1990PLC010903 and registration number is 010903. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 510.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Sucrose is ₹75.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Sucrose is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indian Sucrose is ₹130.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Sucrose are ₹76.90 and ₹75.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Sucrose stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Sucrose is ₹100.50 and 52-week low of Indian Sucrose is ₹61.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Sucrose has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, 2.97% for the past month, -10.02% over 3 months, -20.73% over 1 year, -2.48% across 3 years, and 6.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Sucrose are 4.20 and 0.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global