INDIAN SUCROSE LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | BSE
₹74.55 Closed
1.931.41
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indian Sucrose Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.14₹75.55
₹74.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹49.00₹95.90
₹74.55
Open Price
₹73.14
Prev. Close
₹73.14
Volume
10,633

Indian Sucrose Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R175.69
  • R276.82
  • R378.1
  • Pivot
    74.41
  • S173.28
  • S272
  • S370.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 562.7774.52
  • 1061.275.9
  • 2061.0176.9
  • 5061.7374.52
  • 10060.8470.36
  • 20063.5766.34

Indian Sucrose Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.26-8.4626.0432.2731.48207.42290.31
3.272.1912.494.69-1.05358.62297.13
0.22-3.20-2.00-6.62-11.7162.23120.68
3.52-2.601.619.6010.96155.90420.87
3.326.0815.1315.9733.13330.61732.28
-0.99-3.57-2.99-2.13-1.82106.9582.79
6.9655.1170.3292.00149.90321.24266.67
3.07-0.635.2418.267.01186.72507.77
0.80-5.932.3419.7210.7272.49192.67
0.95-1.281.558.71-9.40190.81379.52
4.874.4245.4857.5837.72329.63332.84
0.56-19.44-5.3817.3489.33634.77722.61
17.0581.77142.07186.69224.321,256.301,165.06
13.124.1088.32107.0446.34312.89281.35
10.02-0.9220.0634.358.71195.56225.92
7.55-2.246.3113.43-2.24-2.24-2.24
0.7842.6776.6260.89242.28703.52703.52
10.1312.9946.1268.9077.79333.01826.86
-0.17-6.542.2824.36-18.86170.6214.78
6.2412.7315.6326.366.67295.83685.80

Indian Sucrose Ltd. Share Holdings

Indian Sucrose Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 Jun, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Indian Sucrose Ltd.

Indian Sucrose Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15424PB1990PLC010903 and registration number is 010903. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 442.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kunal Yadav
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Geeta Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaitender Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shriram Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indian Sucrose Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Sucrose Ltd.?

The market cap of Indian Sucrose Ltd. is ₹129.54 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indian Sucrose Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indian Sucrose Ltd. is 4.35 and PB ratio of Indian Sucrose Ltd. is 0.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indian Sucrose Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Sucrose Ltd. is ₹74.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Sucrose Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Sucrose Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Sucrose Ltd. is ₹95.90 and 52-week low of Indian Sucrose Ltd. is ₹49.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

