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Indian Sucrose Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIAN SUCROSE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar

Here's the live share price of Indian Sucrose along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹75.22 Closed
-2.21₹ -1.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indian Sucrose Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹75.00₹76.90
₹75.22
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.31₹100.50
₹75.22
Open Price
₹76.16
Prev. Close
₹76.92
Volume
2,757

Source: Dion Global

Indian Sucrose Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indian Sucrose		2.612.97-10.028.43-20.73-2.486.17
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indian Sucrose has declined 20.73% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Sucrose has outperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Indian Sucrose Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indian Sucrose Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
573.5674.97
1074.1774.53
2074.0574.42
5074.8774.75
10075.1275.36
20076.3378.55

Source: Dion Global

Indian Sucrose Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indian Sucrose remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indian Sucrose Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:33 PM IST ISTIndian Sucrose - Report On Transfer Request Of Physical Shares Re-Lodged Under The Special Window
Jul 06, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTIndian Sucrose - Report On Transfer Request Of Physical Shares Re - Lodged Under The Special Window
Jul 03, 2026, 05:03 PM IST ISTIndian Sucrose - Certificate Pursuant To Regulation 74(5) Of SEBI (Depositories And Participants) Regulations, 2018 For The Q
Jun 23, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTIndian Sucrose - Intimation To The Shareholders Holding Shares In Physical Form To Furnish Valid PAN, KYC Details, Nomination
Jun 06, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTIndian Sucrose - Report On Transfer Request Of Physical Shares Re -Lodged Under The Special Window

Source: Dion Global

About Indian Sucrose

Indian Sucrose Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/12/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15424PB1990PLC010903 and registration number is 010903. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 510.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kunal Yadav
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Geeta Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaitender Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Birendra Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Punj
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indian Sucrose Share Price

What is the share price of Indian Sucrose?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Sucrose is ₹75.22 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indian Sucrose?

The Indian Sucrose is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Sucrose?

The market cap of Indian Sucrose is ₹130.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Sucrose?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Sucrose are ₹76.90 and ₹75.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Sucrose?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Sucrose stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Sucrose is ₹100.50 and 52-week low of Indian Sucrose is ₹61.31 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indian Sucrose performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indian Sucrose has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, 2.97% for the past month, -10.02% over 3 months, -20.73% over 1 year, -2.48% across 3 years, and 6.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Sucrose?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Sucrose are 4.20 and 0.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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