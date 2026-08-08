What is the share price of Indian Sucrose? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Sucrose is ₹75.22 as on .

What kind of stock is Indian Sucrose? The Indian Sucrose is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Sucrose? The market cap of Indian Sucrose is ₹130.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Sucrose? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Sucrose are ₹76.90 and ₹75.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Sucrose? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Sucrose stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Sucrose is ₹100.50 and 52-week low of Indian Sucrose is ₹61.31 as on .

How has the Indian Sucrose performed historically in terms of returns? The Indian Sucrose has shown returns of -2.21% over the past day, 2.97% for the past month, -10.02% over 3 months, -20.73% over 1 year, -2.48% across 3 years, and 6.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Sucrose? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Sucrose are 4.20 and 0.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global