  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian stock market at new peak: BSE-listed cos m-cap at record high of over Rs 242 lakh crore

By: |
August 18, 2021 11:31 AM

During the morning trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark index jumped 312.44 points to its lifetime high of 56,104.71, continuing its winning run for the fifth session in a row.

BSEFollowing the upbeat sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies also reached its record high of Rs 2,42,08,041.64 crore.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached its all-time high of Rs 2,42,08,041.64 crore on Wednesday, helped by a rally in the equity market where the benchmark index scaled the 56,000-mark for the first time.

During the morning trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark index jumped 312.44 points to its lifetime high of 56,104.71, continuing its winning run for the fifth session in a row. Following the upbeat sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies also reached its record high of Rs 2,42,08,041.64 crore.

Related News

In the previous session, the Sensex settled 209.69 points or 0.38 per cent higher at 55,792.27. In five days, investors’ wealth have also jumped by Rs 5,33,192.73 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Indian stock market at new peak BSE-listed cos m-cap at record high of over Rs 242 lakh crore
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Gold Price Today, 18 August 2021: Gold prices surge higher as COVID Delta variant continues to worry
2Global markets: Asian shares pinned at lows after Wall St falls, New Zealand holds rates steady
3Nifty set to open at record high levels, SGX Nifty up nearly 50 pts; 5 things to know