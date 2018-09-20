Indian stock, currency, and commodities markets closed today for Muharram

The Indian stock, currency, and commodities markets are closed today (September 20, Thursday) on account of Muharram. Trading will resume tomorrow, Friday. The Indian share markets closed Wednesday’s trade on a lower note due to a heavy sell-off across FMCG, media and realty sectors.

The BSE Sensex closed lower by 169.45 points, or 0.45%, at 37,121.22 points. The Nifty 50 index of the National Stock Exchange fell by 44.55 points or 0.39% to close at 11,234.35 points. Nine of the eleven sectoral indices on NSE concluded in red with Nifty Media, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty leading the losses.

In the forex market, the rupee rebounded by 61 paise on Wednesday to close at 72.37 against the US currency. The rupee registered its best single-day gain since March 2017 supported by heavy dollar selling by banks and weakness in the greenback in global markets.

Asian stocks rose in early trade on Thursday following second day of gains on global share markets amid easing investor concern over the impact from the U.S.-China trade war, but markets remained cautious, said a Reuters report. Oil rose for a third day on Thursday amid another drawdown in U.S. inventories and strong U.S. gasoline demand, while signs OPEC may not raise output to address shrinking supplies from Iran also supported prices.