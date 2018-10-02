Indian stock, currency, and commodities markets closed today for Gandhi Jayanti

Trading will, however, resume tomorrow, Wednesday.

The Indian stock, currency, and commodities markets are closed today (October 2, Tuesday) on account of Gandhi Jayanti, which is also Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. Trading will, however, resume tomorrow, Wednesday. The Indian stock markets closed Monday and October’s first trading day on a higher note, due to a sharp recovery in financial stocks as well as healthy buying in IT, technology, media and entertainment stocks. Also, improved manufacturing sector activity gave a positive push to market sentiment.

While BSE Sensex rose 389 points to touch an intra-day of 36.616.64 points during late afternoon and closed the day 299 points, or 0.83%, higher at 36,526.14 points, and NSE Nifty 50 Index ended at 11,008.30 points, up 77.85 points or 0.71% on Monday.

Meanwhile, in the forex market, the rupee tumbled 43 paise on Monday to end at two-week low to 72.91 against the US currency, even as the Reserve Bank of India announced its plans to purchase government bonds worth a Rs 36,000 crore to boost liquidity. US currency rose to about 1-month highs against global currencies.

Asian shares declined on Tuesday with Japanese shares paring gains after rising to a fresh 27-year high on Monday. Yen fluctuated after hitting its weakest against the dollar this year, according to a Reuters report.

Oil markets on the other side were firm on Tuesday with Brent crude oil prices nearing a four-year high, ahead of US sanctions on Iran, to be kicked in next month. International benchmark Brent has risen by about 20% from the most recent lows in August.