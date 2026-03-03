Facebook Pixel Code
Indian Phosphate Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIAN PHOSPHATE

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Fertilisers

Here's the live share price of Indian Phosphate along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹52.45 Closed
-4.55₹ -2.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:43 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Indian Phosphate Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹51.15₹55.00
₹52.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.40₹78.25
₹52.45
Open Price
₹54.00
Prev. Close
₹54.95
Volume
32,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Indian Phosphate has declined 21.74% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -2.33%.

Indian Phosphate’s current P/E of 7.86x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Indian Phosphate Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indian Phosphate		-2.87-9.26-23.37-3.141.35-33.54-21.74
Coromandel International		-4.41-4.90-5.97-7.4330.8733.9422.92
The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore		-6.14-10.85-15.78-29.4311.5543.7948.39
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals		-2.154.053.18-21.34-17.8216.5513.06
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation		-1.49-3.88-25.23-32.115.5715.4536.63
Paradeep Phosphates		-0.76-12.02-26.69-45.7127.1727.8221.14
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers		-4.78-10.23-10.54-24.725.846.136.93
Gujarat State Fertilizer & Chemicals		-3.87-7.90-9.10-24.36-1.538.5310.66
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals		-3.60-5.82-12.48-15.01-6.26-6.906.54
Madhya Bharat Agro Products		-2.886.088.767.5552.3410.5086.42
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers		0.03-7.53-13.7034.46124.0953.9358.98
National Fertilizers		-5.46-8.20-13.49-27.32-7.335.153.59
Krishana Phoschem		-5.35-2.03-5.30-18.86139.6020.1468.27
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation		-2.71-5.68-17.99-45.03-10.583.2817.17
Madras Fertilizers		-7.15-12.60-15.24-31.86-6.894.1217.96
Zuari Agro Chemicals		-3.45-21.15-17.84-33.0425.3417.1115.67
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers		-2.70-13.88-31.04-54.5615.70-1.5917.76
Rama Phosphates		-3.27-19.81-23.29-15.6345.628.54-1.82
Aries Agro		-1.694.580.09-21.5346.8927.3828.48
Balaji Phosphates		0-10.938.33-27.6474.8520.4711.82

Over the last one year, Indian Phosphate has gained 1.35% compared to peers like Coromandel International (30.87%), The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (11.55%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals (-17.82%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Phosphate has underperformed peers relative to Coromandel International (22.92%) and The Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore (48.39%).

Indian Phosphate Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Indian Phosphate Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
555.5455.36
1056.6756.43
2058.0157.75
5060.9259.5
10059.3859.64
20058.2662.5

Indian Phosphate Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indian Phosphate saw a rise in promoter holding to 77.01%, while DII stake decreased to 1.52%, FII holding fell to 3.87%, and public shareholding moved up to 21.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

About Indian Phosphate

Indian Phosphate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/12/1998 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24142RJ1998PLC015271 and registration number is 015271. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 799.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ravindra Singh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohit Paragbhai Parmar
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rushil Arora
    Director
  • Mr. Purushotam Dass Siwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Rohini Avchar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hatim Hussain Kankroli Wala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devendra Singh
    Director

FAQs on Indian Phosphate Share Price

What is the share price of Indian Phosphate?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Phosphate is ₹52.45 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indian Phosphate?

The Indian Phosphate is operating in the Fertilisers Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Phosphate?

The market cap of Indian Phosphate is ₹131.07 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Phosphate?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Phosphate are ₹55.00 and ₹51.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Phosphate?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Phosphate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Phosphate is ₹78.25 and 52-week low of Indian Phosphate is ₹42.40 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Indian Phosphate performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indian Phosphate has shown returns of -4.55% over the past day, -9.57% for the past month, -24.21% over 3 months, -2.33% over 1 year, -33.54% across 3 years, and -21.74% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Phosphate?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Phosphate are 7.86 and 0.75 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

