Indian Oil Rating: Buy – Retail hikes allay concerns for company

Employees refuel customers' vehicles at an Indian Oil Corp. gas station in Mumbai, India, on Monday, May 26, 2013. Indian Oil is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on May 29. Photographer: Vivek Prakash/Bloomberg

In 2020, marketing was a weak spot for state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs). With a sharp increase in taxation, retail fuel prices were close to the peak at an oil price of just $45-50/bbl. While OMCs did take price hikes, these were infrequent and lower than required. But, recently OMCs and the Government of India (GoI) have surprised us with price hikes.

For petrol/diesel, despite peak prices, OMCs raised prices for 12 consecutive days. So far in 2021, petrol/diesel prices are up ~Rs 7.2-7.5/L (9-10%, ~$16/bbl). Since

1 Jan 2020, while oil prices have stayed nearly flat, petrol/diesel prices are up Rs 13-16/L (20-21%, ~$29-34/bbl), and retail subsidised LPG prices are up ~44%. Notably, retail petrol/diesel prices now factor in product prices of ~$64-65/bbl, on our estimates. We see downside risk to oil prices (we assume $55/bbl for FY22F), and product margins remain weak.

Upcoming state elections are a risk. But we note there is scope for fuel tax cuts (FY22F excise estimates are conservative, and a few states are already taking tax cuts). In our view, the risk/reward is a lot more favourable now.

Refining: Worst cycle continues

For the past five quarters, SG complex margins were below $2/bbl, ex-inventory gains, and refining has been loss-making (typical opex is $2.2-2.8/bbl). Margin recovery has been delayed due to the second wave of the pandemic, and the near-term outlook is weak.

Valuations: More positive on marketing; upgrade to Buy from Neutral

We raise our FY21F earnings by 56%, driven by high inventory gains, stronger petchem, and low base. We leave FY22F earnings largely unchanged, and cut FY23F by 7% on a lower refining margin assumption. Although we forecast reported earnings to decline in FY22F (vs FY21F), we note that FY21F earnings are bolstered by a likely Rs129-bn inventory gain (~38% of standalone FY21F Ebitda).

We continue to assign 5x/5x/7x (unchanged) EV/Ebitda multiples for refining/petchem/pipeline. But for marketing, we believe the worst is over, and now assign 6x EV/Ebitda multiple (earlier 5x). Also, with the roll-forward to Sep-22F (earlier Mar-22F), our SOTP-based TP increases to Rs 130 (earlier Rs 85), implying 29% upside. We upgrade IOC to Buy (from Neutral). The stock trades at 5.3x FY22F P/E and 0.8x FY22F P/B.